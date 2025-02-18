Fation boosts presence in Southeast Asia with expansion into Guardian stores
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 10:11
Dong-A Pharmaceutical, led by CEO Baek Sang-hwan, announced earlier this month that its derma cosmetics brand, Fation, has entered Guardian, a health and beauty store chain in Malaysia and Singapore.
Fation continues to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, having successfully launched its products on the Vietnamese and Malaysian online shopping platforms, Shopee and Lazada, last year.
The Malaysian and Singaporean markets are experiencing notable economic growth, with a younger consumer base compared to other Asian markets. The rising popularity of Korean beauty brands, driven by the growing K-beauty trend, has also contributed to Fation’s success.
Dong-A Pharmaceutical has introduced the Noscarna line, a scar treatment product specializing in the treatment of acne scars. The product is designed to address the skincare challenges faced by consumers in humid climates.
One of the brand’s flagship products, Nosca9 Trouble Serum, was developed after several years of facial skin research at Dong-A Pharmaceutical's Derma Research Center. It features the company’s patented soothing ingredient, Heparin RX Complex, which provides targeted care for skin troubles, sebum imbalances and blemishes caused by external irritation.
Fation is also focusing on localized marketing strategies in Malaysia and Singapore. The company participated in the Best of K-Beauty event hosted by Guardian and plans to attend other major events by the same organization to engage with local consumers.
Fation products are now available in 150 Guardian flagship stores across Malaysia and 20 in Singapore. The company has successfully entered five Asian markets: China, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.
“Nosca9 Trouble Serum is gaining recognition as an effective solution for skin troubles,” said a Fation representative. “With the expertise of a pharmaceutical-based skincare company, Fation aims to extend its reach to global customers.”
