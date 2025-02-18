Hanwha Aerospace expands global footprint as air defense demand surges
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 17:30 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 19:03
Hanwha Aerospace is building a reputation as a reliable partner as international demand for air defense solutions grows, driven by escalating aerial threats. Countries in the Middle East, in particular, are keen to strengthen their air defense systems to address growing security challenges.
In 2022, Hanwha Aerospace signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (M-SAM) system — Cheongung (Sky Arrow).
The successful deployment of M-SAM, co-developed by the state-funded Agency for Defense Development (ADD), has exceeded expectations, further solidifying Hanwha’s position as a trusted defense industry partner.
As part of the UAE deal, Hanwha Aerospace supplied critical components worth around $3.5 billion. These include propulsion systems, transport vehicles, missile seeker sensors and missile launch pads. Hanwha Systems’ advanced Multi-Function Radar (MFR) played a key role in efficiently detecting, tracking and identifying incoming missiles.
In response to North Korea’s continuous missile threats, South Korea developed the M-SAM to replace its MIM-23 HAWK systems as part of the Korean Air Missile Defense System (KAMD). The M-SAM battery consists of a mobile MFR, a command-post vehicle and four launchers, each equipped with eight vertically launched missiles in canisters.
The UAE purchased the M-SAM Block II model, which offers enhanced agility and a “hit-to-kill” capability against ballistic missiles. Depending on the type of target, the M-SAM II has a range of 20 to 50 kilometers (12 to 31 miles) and an intercepting altitude of 15 to 40 kilometers.
Building on the success of M-SAM, Hanwha is now focused on deploying the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) — the Korean version of Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense.
L-SAM, an advanced version of M-SAM, provides superior upper-tier missile defense capabilities to intercept ballistic missile threats at altitudes ranging from 50 to 60 kilometers. Its “hit-to-kill” capacity — a direct-impact interception technique — ensures maximum effectiveness against incoming threats.
Hanwha Systems’ L-SAM Multi-Function Radar (MFR) offers exceptional tracking and detection capabilities against a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles and high-altitude ballistic missiles. The engagement process involves several stages, including initial threat identification and tracking, missile launch and guidance, and final target interception.
The precision guidance system for L-SAM’s interceptor is more advanced than traditional “hit-to-kill” methods. It incorporates cutting-edge propulsion and control technologies, allowing for precise interception at high altitudes where other systems may struggle.
As Hanwha Aerospace plays a pivotal role in introducing this advanced technology to the global defense market, the L-SAM is expected to enter mass production by 2027, following successful development and testing phases in late 2024.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
