 FuriosaAI says its exploring all options in takeover talks with Meta
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:54
A logo of US company's Meta is displayed during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on May 22, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

FuriosaAI, a Korean AI chip startup, said Tuesday that it is in discussions with U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms over a possible takeover, with all options still on the table.
 
The company has made headlines following a recent U.S. report suggesting that Meta is considering acquiring the AI chip startup, with negotiations possibly concluding as early as this month.
 
"It would be ideal to secure investment without having to sell [the company], but unfortunately, we haven't been able to raise funding at the scale we desire here in the country," said Jeong Young-beom, managing director at FuriosaAI, at an AI industry promotion roundtable held at the National Assembly.
 
"Nothing has been decided yet. We are keeping all options open and will make the best choice," he added.
 
Founded in 2017, FuriosaAI is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in AI inference chips for data centers.
 
Its flagship product, the RNGD processor, launched last year, is a new AI inference chip designed for high-performance data centers and capable of efficiently handling large language models (LLMs).
 
Yonhap
