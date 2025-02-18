 Hanwha Group discusses defense, maritime cooperation with UAE's Edge Group
Hanwha Group discusses defense, maritime cooperation with UAE's Edge Group

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:30
Hanwha's booth at the IDEX 2025, the Middle East's largest defense exhibition, in Abu Dhabi. [HANWHA GROUP]

Hanwha Group has held discussions with Edge Group, a defense conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to explore strategic cooperation in the defense, aerospace and maritime industries, according to the group's defense arm Tuesday.
 
Kim Dong-kwan, vice chairman of Hanwha Group, met with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of Edge Group, on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, the Middle East's largest defense exhibition, in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Hanwha Aerospace.
 
During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to expand local production and operational capabilities in the defense sector, as well as collaboration on unmanned systems development.
 
Edge, a state-owned UAE defense and technology conglomerate, was established with the participation of over 20 public and private companies. It operates in defense, aerospace, cybersecurity and naval defense.
 
Hanwha discussed potential joint projects with Edge in the unmanned systems sector. Edge has emerged as a leader in the unmanned weapons field, following its 2023 acquisition of Estonian defense company Milrem Robotics.
 
The Korean conglomerate also proposed cooperation on unmanned air defense systems to enhance the protection of critical national infrastructure in the UAE, according to Hanwha Aerospace.
 
Yonhap

