 Samsung taps three semiconductor heavyweights as board directors
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 17:50
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun [JOONGANG ILBO]

Samsung Electronics appointed three semiconductor experts as board directors on Tuesday in a move to prioritize restoring competitiveness in chip technology in coming years. 
 
The world's largest memory chipmaker appointed Jun Young-hyun, head of its Device Solution (DS) division in charge of chip business, and Song Jai-hyuk, the division's chief technology officer as new internal directors on Tuesday. 
 
As outside director, Samsung tapped professor Lee Hyuk-jae of electrical and computer engineering at Seoul National University, making all three newly appointed board members experts in chip engineering.
 
Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong's return as a board member was once again delayed despite speculation that he would return after many of the legal risks were considered lifted when he was acquitted in the appellate trial early this month in relation to the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates. 
 
The prosecutors said they would appeal to the Supreme Court.
 
Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience (MX) division, has been reappointed as a board member for three additional years. Roh is recognized for successful launches of its Galaxy smartphone series.
 
Samsung Electronics' internal directors will count four from the existing three, with Roh from MX division; Han Jong-hee, head of Samsung's Device eXperience division, whose term expires next year; and the newly appointed Jun and Song from the DS division.
 
Lee Chan-hee, chairman of Samsung's compliance committee expressed regrets over chairman Lee's yet again delayed appointment to the board on Tuesday.
 
“One of the reasons for recommending chairman Lee’s return as a board member was because I thought a channel to hear diverse opinions on Samsung was needed for him,” Lee said. “I hope for him to actively engage with the outside directors, who can bring extensive experience and expertise and are always willing to offer advice to the company from a wide range of perspectives.”
 
The appointment of three new directors will be put to vote at a shareholder meeting in March. 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
