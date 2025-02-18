A pandering PPP will lose centrist votes (KOR)

After a brief period of rising approval ratings, the People Power Party (PPP) has hit a plateau. A poll released Monday by Realmeter showed that 51.5 percent of respondents supported a "change of government led by the opposition," compared to 44.5 percent who favored the "ruling party’s continuation in power" — a gap beyond the margin of error. Support for a change in administration increased by 2.3 percentage points from the previous survey, while support for extending the PPP’s rule fell by 0.7 percentage points. Regardless of who the PPP fields as its presidential candidate, the ruling party is trailing significantly in a head-to-head matchup against Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.



Similar trends have emerged in other surveys. According to a Gallup Korea poll conducted from Feb. 11 to 13, 59 percent of respondents believed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial would result in his removal, while only 32 percent expected his acquittal. Meanwhile, in a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Feb. 10 to 12, support for impeachment reached 58 percent, up 2 percentage points from the previous week, while opposition to impeachment fell by 2 percentage points to 38 percent.



After the Dec. 3 martial law incident, the PPP’s approval ratings initially plummeted but later rebounded as backlash grew against the DP’s relentless impeachment efforts and its obstruction of governance. The controversy surrounding Lee Jae-myung’s leadership also helped consolidate conservative support. However, this momentum appears to be waning. Lee, for his part, has attempted a policy shift to the right, advocating for inheritance tax reductions, but his wavering stance on the 52-hour workweek has raised questions about his sincerity. Despite these missteps by the opposition, the PPP remains passive, failing to assert its leadership on pressing issues such as pension reform and medical school quotas. Instead of offering solutions, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong devoted much of his recent parliamentary speech to attacking the opposition leader, clinging to a blame game strategy.



The party’s handling of the impeachment issue has also been inconsistent. PPP Emergency Committee Chair Kwon Young-se admitted during a press forum on Monday that the declaration of martial law was “clearly a wrongful decision.” Yet, when asked about the National Assembly’s vote to revoke it, he said he would not have participated in the vote even if he had been present — an evasive answer aimed at appeasing the party’s hard-line supporters. Senior PPP lawmakers, despite widespread public opposition to martial law, visited Seoul Detention Center to meet with President Yoon and relay his messages. On Monday, about 30 PPP lawmakers gathered in front of the Constitutional Court to demand the resignation of acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, further fueling criticism that they are laying the groundwork for rejecting the court’s ruling.



If an early presidential election is held, the outcome will hinge on centrist voters. Currently, the PPP is trailing the DP significantly among moderates. Yet the party continues to pander to its base, fixated on opposing impeachment rather than broadening its appeal. It is no surprise that critics accuse the PPP of shrinking the conservative political sphere through its own shortsightedness. At this rate, warnings that the PPP could "easily" lose a snap election to the opposition should not be dismissed lightly. Beyond electoral concerns, the ruling party must take seriously the growing criticism that it is failing to assert leadership amid rapid shifts in domestic and international affairs.



중도층 등 돌리는데 탄핵 반대에만 매달리는 국민의힘



한동안 상승하던 여당 지지율 답보 상태 뚜렷

광장정치 매몰 중도 확장 포기한 결과 아닌가





한동안 상승세가 이어지던 국민의힘 지지율이 답보 양상이다. 어제 발표된 조사(리얼미터)에선 ‘야권에 의한 정권교체’ 의견이 51.5%로 ‘집권여당의 정권 연장’ 의견(44.5%)을 오차 범위 밖에서 앞선 것으로 나타났다. 직전 조사보다 정권교체론은 2.3%포인트 상승했고, 정권연장론은 0.7%포인트 하락했다. 여당의 어떤 후보가 나서든 이재명 더불어민주당 대표와의 양자 대결에서 상당한 차로 밀리는 것으로 나타났다. 이런 추세는 다른 조사에서도 비슷하다. 지난 11~13일 한국갤럽 조사에선 윤석열 대통령의 탄핵심판 결과를 두고 ‘인용될 것’(59%)이라는 응답이 ‘기각될 것’(32%)이라는 답변을 크게 앞섰다. 지난 10~12일 진행한 전국지표조사(NBS)의 경우 탄핵 인용 찬성이 58%로 전주보다 3%포인트 높아졌고, 탄핵 기각 응답은 38%로 전주 대비 2%포인트 하락했다.



12·3 비상계엄 사태 직후 급락했던 국민의힘 지지율은 한동안 상승세를 탔다. 무차별한 탄핵으로 국정의 발목을 잡아 온 민주당과 이재명 대표의 책임론이 부각되면서 보수층을 결집시켰다. 그러나 이런 흐름이 주춤하는 양상이다. 이 대표는 상속세 완화를 비롯한 ‘우클릭’ 정책으로 변신을 시도하지만, 주 52시간제를 두고 오락가락하는 등 진정성에 의문이 제기된다. 그런데도 국민의힘은 무기력한 모습이다. 국민연금 개혁과 의대 증원 등 시급한 문제 앞에서 집권여당의 면모를 보여주지 못하고 있다. 지난주 교섭단체 대표 연설에 나선 권성동 원내대표는 야당 대표 비난에 상당 부분을 할애하며 ‘네 탓 공세’에 매달렸다.



탄핵 이슈를 놓고서도 우왕좌왕한다. 권영세 비상대책위원장은 어제 관훈클럽 초청 토론회에서 비상계엄을 두고 “분명히 잘못된 조치였다”고 평가했다. 그런데 계엄 해제 의결에 대해선 “국회 현장에 있었더라도 표결에는 참여하지 않았을 것”이라고 했다. 강성 지지층을 의식한 궁색한 답변이다. 여당 중진들은 계엄 반대 여론이 우세한 상황에서도 서울구치소를 찾아가 윤 대통령을 면회하고 메시지를 옮겼다. 어제는 의원 30여 명이 헌재 앞에서 문형배 헌법재판관 사퇴를 요구해 탄핵 불복 명분을 쌓는다는 비판을 자초했다.



조기 대선이 치러질 경우 승패는 중도층에서 갈린다. 현재 국민의힘은 중도층에서 민주당에 크게 뒤지는 것으로 나타난다. 이런 현실을 외면하고 강성 지지층의 눈치를 보며 탄핵 반대에만 매달리니 보수 정치의 입지를 스스로 좁힌다는 비판이 나오는 것은 당연하다. 이렇게 가다가는 조기 대선에서 야당에 ‘무난히’ 질 것이라는 전망이 허투루 들리지 않는다. 선거도 선거지만, 급변하는 국내외 정세 속에서 여당이 여당답게 국정의 중심을 잡지 못한다는 비판을 더욱 통렬하게 새겨야 할 것이다.

