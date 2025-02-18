Crows, culture and changing perceptions (KOR)

Several years ago, I received an email from an American friend living in Massachusetts. He asked, "Is it true that Koreans eat 'Raven Cake' on the fifteenth day of the Lunar New Year?" I had no idea what he was referring to.The only food that came to mind in connection with the Lunar New Year’s full moon was, a traditional sweet rice dish. Curious, I searched for old recipes to see if yaksik had ever contained crow meat. To my surprise, I found a small note in a recipe introduction: “Yaksik is also known as.” The Chinese character “烏” in oban means crow, which led me to visit the Yeonorang Seonyeo Theme Park in Pohang, a place steeped in crow-related folklore, where I met Prof. Jeong Yeon-tae from the Chugye University for the Arts.Professor Jeong, a native of Ocheon in Pohang, recounted a story he had heard from his grandmother about the origins of oban. “Our ancestors always conveyed their messages through legends. Around the fifth century, King Soji of Silla was saved thanks to a message delivered by a crow during his Lunar New Year’s full moon procession. In gratitude, he prepared yaksik every year on this day, offering it to the crows before sharing it with his ministers.” In other words, thanks to the crow, people came to eat yaksik, also known as oban.Perhaps for this reason, our ancestors regarded crows as sacred beings. For instance, the ancient kingdom of Goguryeo (37 B.C. to A.D. 668) worshipped the three-legged crow, Samjok-o. Our forebears saw the crow’s black color as a symbol of solemnity and reverence. Even today, academic gowns at graduation ceremonies, priests' vestments, judges' robes and even the shrouds of grim reapers are all black.However, over time, perceptions of crows shifted from positive to negative.Once something is viewed negatively, it is difficult to see it in any other light, and this holds true for crows. Expressions like “Did you eat crow meat?” (implying forgetfulness) and “White herons should not mingle where crows gather” (discouraging association with the wrong crowd) are common in our everyday language. There is even a saying that if one neglects personal hygiene, “a crow might call you its older brother.”We have undergone extensive education over the years, yet much of what we have learned subtly governs our perceptions through ingrained biases. The cawing of crows in Goguryeo times likely sounded the same as it does today, yet people’s interpretations of the sound have changed. Education shapes our awareness, often embedding ideologies suited to the times and fostering compliance with prevailing systems. This is why we must occasionally question the knowledge and information we take for granted.Crows, which have lived in groups alongside humans for centuries, have given us the term, meaning a disorderly, unstructured crowd. This expression likely originated because crow flocks function as family units rather than following a leader. During the late Western Han Dynasty, when Wang Mang usurped the throne and established the Xin Dynasty, a general, while defeating Wang’s forces, declared, “They are nothing more than,” meaning a ragtag assemblage. Over time, this evolved into ohapjijol, a phrase that persists in our lexicon today.History has shown that such disorganized groups sometimes gain power. When an uninformed crowd is infused with righteous indignation under a seemingly noble pretext, even an ohapjijol can become formidable. Dictators often exploit this phenomenon by deliberately creating scapegoats to incite public fury.The world is a mix of things visible and invisible, things understood only when revealed and things comprehended only in hindsight. Perceptions shift depending on perspective — what one sees from one vantage point can look entirely different from another.수년 전 미국 매사추세츠주에 사는 미국인 친구로부터 e메일을 받았다. “한국에서는 정월 보름에 ‘까마귀 케이크(Raven cake)’를 먹는다는데 사실이냐?”는 질문이었다. 한데 그가 말하는 ‘까마귀 케이크’가 무엇을 말하는지 도무지 알 수 없었다.정월 보름과 관련해서 생각할 수 있는 건 약밥으로도 불리는 약식(藥食)밖에 없었다. 혹시 옛날에는 약식에 까마귀 고기가 들어갔을지도 몰라 약식의 레시피를 찾아보았다. 놀랍게도 약식 레시피 소개에는 작은 글씨로 ‘약식은 오반(烏飯)으로도 불린다’는 구절이 있었다. 오반(烏飯)의 ‘烏’자는 까마귀를 의미하니 그 이유를 알려고 까마귀 전설이 깃든 포항 ‘연오랑세오녀’ 테마공원에서 추계예술대 정연태 교수를 만났다.포항 오천(烏川) 출신인 정 교수는 어릴 적 할머니로부터 들은 오반의 유래를 이렇게 들려주었다. “옛사람들은 우리에게 할 말이 있으면 언제나 전설로 이야기하지요. 5세기 무렵 신라 소지왕은 정월 대보름 행차 때 까마귀가 알려준 글 덕분에 목숨을 구했지요. 그래서 매년 정월 보름이 되면 약식을 지어서 까마귀에게 준 뒤 신하들과 나누어 먹었습니다.” 한마디로 까마귀 덕에 사람들이 오반인 약식을 먹게 되었다는 말이었다.그래선지 우리의 오랜 선조들은 까마귀를 신령한 존재로 여겼다. 한 예로 고구려에선 다리가 셋 달린 까마귀 모습의 삼족오(三足烏)를 섬겼다. 그런데 까마귀를 의미하는 한자 烏(오)는 새를 의미하는 鳥(조)에서 한 획이 빠져 있다. 이는 까마귀는 온몸이 검은색인지라 까만 눈동자를 의미하는 한 획쯤은 빠져도 괜찮다고 여겨서다. 이 사실을 까마귀가 알면 화를 내겠지만….하여간 우리 선조들은 까마귀의 몸을 덮는 검은색을 경건함과 엄숙함의 상징으로 여겼다. 오늘날에도 학위 수여식의 가운, 신부님의 미사복, 판사의 법복, 심지어 저승사자의 두루마기도 검은색이다.그런데 시간이 흐르면서 까마귀에 대한 인식은 긍정에서 부정으로 바뀌었다.안타까운 건 뭐든 한번 부정적으로 바뀌면 매사를 부정적으로 보게 되는데 까마귀의 경우도 그렇다. 그래서 ‘까마귀 고기를 먹었나?’ ‘까마귀 날자 배 떨어진다’ ‘까마귀 노는 곳에 백로야 가지 마라’와 같은 표현을 일상에서 쉽게 접한다. 또 몸을 씻지 않으면, ‘까마귀가 형님 하겠어요’라는 말이 있을 정도로 검은색에 대한 우리의 선입견은 부정적이다. ‘블랙리스트’라는 말도 그렇다. 반면, 선의의 거짓말은 ‘화이트 라이’라고 하여 흰색을 선의와 동일시한다.우리는 긴 시간에 걸쳐 많은 교육을 받아왔지만 그 교육 내용이 선입견으로 작용하여 우리를 알게 모르게 지배하는 경우가 있다. 한 예로 고구려 때나 지금이나 까마귀 우는 소리는 똑같을 텐데 이 소리에 대한 사람들의 인식은 그때와 지금이 다르다. 그런데 우리의 인식을 형성하는 교육에는 시대에 맞는 사상을 주입하고, 또 제도에 순응시키려는 의도가 숨어있다. 그러니 우리가 알고 있는 지식이나 정보를 때때로 의심할 필요가 있다.우리 곁에서 오랫동안 무리를 지어 사는 까마귀는 오합지졸(烏合之卒)이라는 성어를 우리에게 줬다. 오합지졸은 질서없이 어중이떠중이가 모인 군중을 가리킨다. 까마귀 집단이 리더 없이 움직이는 가족 공동체인지라 이런 표현이 생겼다고 본다. 전한(前漢) 말 왕망(王莽)이 어린 황제를 폐하고 신(新)이라는 나라를 세웠을 때 한 장수가 이들을 무찌르면서 “그들은 ‘오합지중(烏合之衆)’에 불과하다”라고 외쳤다. 이 외침이 그 후 ‘오합지졸(烏合之卒)’로 변형돼 지금도 우리 곁을 떠나지 않는다.역사에선 오합지졸이 세력화될 때가 있다. 오합지졸이 되는 과정은 세상 물정 모르는 사람들에게 그럴듯한 명분과 분노를 넣어주면서 시작한다. 그래서 독재자는 자신에게 유리한 구도를 형성하기 위해 먼저 다수가 분노할 수 있는 속죄양을 일부러 만든다. 히틀러의 경우 유대인을 속죄양으로 해 이들을 분노의 대상으로 삼았다. 이럼으로써 칸트와 헤겔 철학을 읊조렸던 ‘그 뛰어난’ 독일인들조차 오합지졸로 전락하고 말았다.그런데 오합지졸이 전사가 되는 불행한 사태가 오늘날에는 사라졌을까? 생각 없이 편견을 고수하거나 남을 추종하다 보면 자신도 모르게 오합지졸이 될 수 있다.실제로 세상에는 눈에 보이는 것, 보이지 않는 것, 열어봐야 아는 것, 지나봐야 아는 것들이 혼재돼 있다. 또 누가 어디서 보느냐에 따라 백두산이 장백산이 되기도 한다. 같은 산이라도 해 뜰 때 보는 산과 해 질 때 보는 산은 다르다. 젊어서 보는 석양과 늙어서 보는 석양 또한 다르다. 사물이든 사람이든 제대로 본다는 것은 쉽지 않다. 사람을 뽑는 선거도 그렇다. 깊이 생각하고 제대로 보고 뽑아야 한다. 기업의 인사도 마찬가지일 것이다.