 Blackpink's Jennie collaborates with Doechii on upcoming track 'ExtraL'
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 10:15
Blackpink’s Jennie, right, and Doechii [ODD ATELIER]

Blackpink’s Jennie will release her collaboration with American rapper Doechii on Friday, her agency Odd Atelier, also known as OA Entertainment, said Tuesday.
 
The track, “ExtraL,” will be featured on Jennie’s upcoming first full-length solo album, “Ruby,” set for release on March 7. The album will include 15 songs, including her single “Mantra,” which was released last October. 
 

Doechii, who debuted with the song “Girls” on SoundCloud in 2016, gained public attention after her 2020 track “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on TikTok. She won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her 2024 mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal.”
 
Jennie has collaborated with several global artists for her upcoming album, including Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis, according to the agency.
 
To mark the release of her album, Jennie will host “The Ruby Experience” shows at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7, Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon on March 15.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
