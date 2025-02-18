Boy band ONF expresses 'deeper music' in new EP
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:08
Boy band ONF held a showcase on Tuesday to unveil "ONF:MY Identity," the first part of its second full-length album.
ONF performed some of the tracks featured in its new album "ONF:MY Identity” including its lead track, “The Stranger,” during a showcase held Tuesday at the Blue Square in central Seoul.
The lead track is a pop song highlighted by its funky rhythm and a wide range of sound, according to its agency WM Entertainment.
The new album, which was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m., features a total of six songs including the B-side tracks “Night Tale,” “Nothing but a stranger (ON Team Ver.),” “Anti Hero (OFF Team Ver.),” “Good Place” and “Collab.”
"'ONF:MY Identity’ reflects ONF’s identity and growth," WM Entertainment said. "Under the theme of dream chasers, ONF will express its aspirations and strength to progress through deeper music.”
"ONF:MY Identity" comes 10 months after ONF's eighth EP, "Beautiful Shadow," was released last April.
ONF, pronounced “on and off," debuted in 2017 with the single “On/Off.” It consists of five Korean members — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt and MK — and one Japanese member, U.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
