 Boy band ONF expresses 'deeper music' in new EP
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band ONF expresses 'deeper music' in new EP

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:08
Boy band ONF performs during a showcase held on Feb. 18 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ONF performs during a showcase held on Feb. 18 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band ONF held a showcase on Tuesday to unveil "ONF:MY Identity," the first part of its second full-length album.
 
ONF performed some of the tracks featured in its new album "ONF:MY Identity” including its lead track, “The Stranger,” during a showcase held Tuesday at the Blue Square in central Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The lead track is a pop song highlighted by its funky rhythm and a wide range of sound, according to its agency WM Entertainment.
 
The new album, which was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m., features a total of six songs including the B-side tracks “Night Tale,” “Nothing but a stranger (ON Team Ver.),” “Anti Hero (OFF Team Ver.),” “Good Place” and “Collab.” 
 
A promotional photo for boy band ONF's ″ONF:MY Identity″ [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional photo for boy band ONF's ″ONF:MY Identity″ [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional photo for boy band ONF's ″ONF:MY Identity″ [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional photo for boy band ONF's ″ONF:MY Identity″ [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
"'ONF:MY Identity’ reflects ONF’s identity and growth," WM Entertainment said. "Under the theme of dream chasers, ONF will express its aspirations and strength to progress through deeper music.”
 
"ONF:MY Identity" comes 10 months after ONF's eighth EP, "Beautiful Shadow," was released last April.
 
ONF, pronounced “on and off," debuted in 2017 with the single “On/Off.” It consists of five Korean members — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt and MK — and one Japanese member, U.
 
Boy band ONF poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 18 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ONF poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 18 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [WM ENTERTAINMENT]


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags ONF

More in K-pop

Boy band ONF expresses 'deeper music' in new EP

Stray Kids holds fan meet and greet 'SKZ 5’Clock' in Incheon

Comedian Kim Shin-young apologizes for criticism of virtual idol group Plave

P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations

Rookie boy band Newbeat to debut in March

Related Stories

Five members of ONF to simultaneously enlist in military

ONF to release eighth EP 'Beautiful Shadow' in early April

ONF to 'upgrade musical identity' with Feb. 18 release

Boy band ONF drop its 6th EP 'Goosebumps'

Boy band ONF releases 'virtual play' album on Wednesday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)