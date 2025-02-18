Rookie boy band Newbeat to debut in March
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 12:50
Rookie boy band Newbeat will debut on March 24, its agency Beat Interactive said Tuesday.
Ahead of its official debut, Newbeat has been actively promoting itself through online content, including busking performances shared on its official YouTube channel and social media platforms.
The group consists of seven Korean members: Park Min-seok, Hong Min-sung, Jeon Yeo-jeong, Choi Seo-hyun, Kim Tae-yang, Jo Yun-hu and Kim Ri-woo.
Park previously appeared on Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023–), while Jeon was a former member of the now-disbanded boy band TO1.
Beat Interactive, founded in 2016, is also home to boy band A.C.E, crossover quartet Forestella and other artists.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)