 Stray Kids holds fan meet and greet 'SKZ 5’Clock' in Incheon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids holds fan meet and greet 'SKZ 5’Clock' in Incheon

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:07
Stray Kids during its fan meet and greet shows titled “SKZ 5’Clock” which took place from Feb. 14 through 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stray Kids during its fan meet and greet shows titled “SKZ 5’Clock” which took place from Feb. 14 through 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Stray Kids wrapped up its fan meet and greet shows titled “SKZ 5’Clock” on Sunday. The three events took place from Friday through Sunday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 
The fifth edition of Seventeen’s flagship fan meeting event, “SKZ 5’Clock,” featured its past hits like “Voices” (2018) and “I am YOU” (2018) along with its latest tracks like “Walkin On Water” and “Bounce Back,” both of which are from its “HOP” edition of the “Skzhop Hiptape,” which was released last year.  
 

Related Article

 
This latest fan meet and greet event came 11 months after the last edition. 
 
“We hope this fan meeting will remain vividly in our fans’ memories,” said the Stray Kids members during the events. “We will strive to grow to be a better version of ourselves for our fans.”
 
Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the fourth week of December 2024 with "HOP," becoming the first act to debut six consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart in the Billboard 200's nearly 69-year history.
 
The band is set to resume its “dominATE” world tour in March. The tour, which began in Seoul on Aug. 24, will continue in 22 regions across North and South America, Europe and Japan.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids dominATE SKZ 5’Clock

More in K-pop

Stray Kids holds fan meet and greet 'SKZ 5’Clock' in Incheon

Comedian Kim Shin-young apologizes for criticism of virtual idol group Plave

P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations

Rookie boy band Newbeat to debut in March

Blackpink's Jennie collaborates with Doechii on upcoming track 'ExtraL'

Related Stories

K-pop boy band Stray Kids to release digital EP 'SKZ-Replay' on Dec. 21

Stray Kids to host first in-person fan meetup in Japan

Stray Kids sells 4.61 million copies of latest album within first week of release

Boy band Stray Kids to perform at Tokyo Dome as part of Japan tour

Fans flock to animal-themed Stray Kids pop-up stores
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)