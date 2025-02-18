Stray Kids holds fan meet and greet 'SKZ 5’Clock' in Incheon
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:07
Boy band Stray Kids wrapped up its fan meet and greet shows titled “SKZ 5’Clock” on Sunday. The three events took place from Friday through Sunday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
The fifth edition of Seventeen’s flagship fan meeting event, “SKZ 5’Clock,” featured its past hits like “Voices” (2018) and “I am YOU” (2018) along with its latest tracks like “Walkin On Water” and “Bounce Back,” both of which are from its “HOP” edition of the “Skzhop Hiptape,” which was released last year.
This latest fan meet and greet event came 11 months after the last edition.
“We hope this fan meeting will remain vividly in our fans’ memories,” said the Stray Kids members during the events. “We will strive to grow to be a better version of ourselves for our fans.”
Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the fourth week of December 2024 with "HOP," becoming the first act to debut six consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart in the Billboard 200's nearly 69-year history.
The band is set to resume its “dominATE” world tour in March. The tour, which began in Seoul on Aug. 24, will continue in 22 regions across North and South America, Europe and Japan.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)