Asan Institute’s Chung donates $7.5 million to establish distinguished chair at Johns Hopkins University SAIS
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 08:55 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 08:59
MJ Chung, honorary chairman of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, donated $7.5 million to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) to establish the MJ Chung Distinguished Chair in Security Studies on Monday.
During a formal donation ceremony at SAIS in Washington on Monday, Chung proposed the creation of a regional security framework similar to NATO to enhance cooperation among Asian nations.
"The United States and its allies and partners also need to show credible resolve to deter North Korean, Chinese and Russian military adventurism," Chung said.
"We need an Asian version of NATO. We may call it the Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization, or IPTO," Chung added.
He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the existing "hub-and-spokes" alliance system, in which the United States maintains bilateral treaties with South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand.
"[These treaty allies] should strengthen the 'spoke-to-spoke' cooperation," Chung said. "We should also increase cooperation with important partners like India, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam."
Chung expressed optimism that the “MJ Chung Distinguished Chair in Security Studies” would support research and education on security issues related to the Korean Peninsula, including the Korea-U.S. alliance, and broader global challenges.
Chung was the chairman of Hyundai Heavy Industries and later served seven terms in the National Assembly.
Chung earned his Ph.D. in international relations from SAIS in 1993.
