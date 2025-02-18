National Assembly speaker meets acting U.S. envoy to discuss China, bilateral ties, Trump
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 17:48
- SEO JI-EUN
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik met with Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, on Tuesday to discuss the outcomes of his recent visit to China and ways to strengthen Seoul-Washington cooperation.
During the meeting at the National Assembly, Woo shared details of his official trip to China from Feb. 5 to 9, which he undertook at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC), China’s top legislative body. Woo was accompanied by a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers.
"We reached a consensus with China’s top leadership on advancing bilateral relations," Woo was quoted as saying, according to the National Assembly Speaker's Office. "I also discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's potential attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will be held in Korea later this year."
Woo and Yun also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Korea-U.S. ties in the diplomatic and economic sectors.
The speaker raised concerns about the potential impact of the second Donald Trump administration on Korean businesses and called for continued discussions to address such issues.
