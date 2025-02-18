Foreign students in Busan to receive up to 13% in discounts on international shipping
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 15:15
International university students in Busan can now receive a discount of up to 13 percent on international shipping services, making the city the third in Korea, after Seoul and Gwangju, to offer such discounts.
The initiative is part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Tuesday between the Busan city government and the Busan Regional Office of Korea Post. The agreement aims to improve the living conditions of international students and support Busan’s goal of attracting 30,000 foreign students by 2028, according to the city government.
Under the MOU, the postal service will offer several financial benefits, including a 10 percent discount on its Express Mail Service (EMS) at 190 post offices in Busan, effective immediately. Korea Post had previously partnered with the city governments of Seoul and Gwangju to extend similar benefits to international students.
Students who register their shipments in advance via Korea Post’s mobile application or website will be eligible for an additional discount, bringing the total discount to 13 percent.
To qualify, students must present a foreigner residence card indicating D-2, D-4 or D-10 visa status.
Foreign students will also be exempt from various commission fees, including international transaction fees, when using their Korea Post bank accounts.
In a separate MOU signed the same day, the two pledged to promote Busan as a global tourism destination and encourage the use of stamps. As part of this initiative, Korea Post will release customized stamps showcasing Busan’s attractions.
The first in the series will feature Busan’s signature fireworks festival. Preorders for the stamps will be available from this Thursday through March 19 via the Nambusan Post Office website and at post offices across Busan.
