Korea opens Global Talent Center to attract foreign tech talent
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 14:29
LEE TAE-HEE
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced Tuesday the opening of the Global Talent Center, which aims to attract more foreign talent to Korea's tech and IT industries.
The Global Talent Center is located at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
The center will promote working in Korea, conduct relevant research and host events targeting prospective job seekers abroad.
This initiative follows the government’s plan to bring in 1,000 international professionals for high-tech industries by 2030. The center will also oversee the K-Tech Pass program, which will launch as part of this talent attraction strategy.
The K-Tech Pass program is a government initiative designed to attract foreign workers in high-tech fields such as semiconductors and AI. Set to begin in March, it is open to individuals who have a master's or Ph.D. from one of the top 100 engineering schools and more than eight years of work experience. Those who qualify will be eligible for benefits, including the ability to transition to an F-2 visa after just one year, compared to the standard three-year waiting period.
Kotra also held a meeting with officials from the Industry Ministry, the National Institute for International Education and industry representatives to discuss the details of the K-Tech Pass program.
"Kotra’s efforts to connect outstanding talent with opportunities in Korea through its global network will be immensely beneficial to companies struggling to recruit international talent," said an official who attended the meeting.
Through the Global Talent Center, Kotra plans to organize seminars and job fairs this year in New York, Silicon Valley, London and Singapore. The center will also promote working in Korea at academic conferences in these four regions.
Local programs to support foreign job seekers will also be held. Kotra will host its annual Global Talent Fair at COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 19 and 20. The fair will feature a Job Fair for International Students section, where foreign job seekers can participate in interviews.
"Deciding to work in Korea when there wasn’t much information available was a huge challenge," said Edwin Jurado, currently working at Hyundai Motor. "With the center’s efforts to promote working in Korea, it will be helpful for inviting overseas talent."
