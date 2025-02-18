Chinese travel agency to bring 10 tourists to North Korea's Rason next week

A Chinese travel agency was accepting registrations for a tour of North Korea's northeastern city of Rason next week, in yet another sign of reopening to foreign tourists after a five-year Covid-19 border closure, its website showed Tuesday.Zhixing Heyi, a Beijing-based travel agency, said that as a regional partner of North Korea's tourist guidance bureau, it had received notice that North Korea's overseas tourism itineraries would officially reopen in 2025 and began accepting registrations on its website."This marks the first time in five years that North Korea is officially reopening to foreign tourists," the agency said in Chinese, adding it had also received special approval from North Korea to organize the first Chinese private tour group in five years to visit Rason.According to the website, the tour departs for Rason on Monday and lasts four days, offering two package options priced at 3,599 Chinese yuan ($494.21) and 4,599 yuan. The itinerary includes visits to major landmarks, scenic spots and performances in the city.An official from the tour agency told Yonhap News Agency that the tour group will be limited to 10 participants.North Korea has shown signs of opening up to foreign tourists, lifting the border control it imposed in 2020 due to Covid-19. Earlier this month, foreign tour agents associated with two tourism agencies based in China reportedly entered Rason to inspect new tourism sites.Yonhap