More in North Korea

Miffed North Korea mocks denuclearization as 'failed old dream' after trilateral joint statement

Chinese travel agency to bring 10 tourists to North Korea's Rason next week

North Korea to keep bolstering nuclear force, criticizes U.S. for pursuing 'outdated' denuclearization goal

North Korea's Kim Jong-un visits symbolic mausoleum for first time in 4 years amid idolization criticism

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum for first time in four years to mark late leader's birthday