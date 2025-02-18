 Court set to hold 9th hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 09:36
The Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb. 16 [YONHAP]

The Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb. 16 [YONHAP]

 
The Constitutional Court is set to hold the ninth hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial Tuesday as deliberations have entered their final phase.
 
During the hearing at 2 p.m., the legal representatives of Yoon and the National Assembly are each set to present a summary of their arguments so far.
 

The court has said it will also examine evidence that has been adopted but not yet reviewed. No witnesses are scheduled to testify.
 
The hearing will leave only one additional hearing on Thursday before proceedings wrap up, and each side is asked to present their final statements.
 
Yoon has asked for Thursday's hearing to be postponed, however, citing a scheduling conflict with the first preliminary hearing of his criminal trial to be held that day.
 
The president has been standing trial at the Constitutional Court on the validity of his impeachment by the National Assembly over his short-lived Dec. 3 imposition of martial law, while also facing criminal charges of inciting an insurrection through the decree.
 
Under the current timeline, the court is expected to deliver its ruling in early or mid-March to either remove him from office or reinstate him.

Yonhap
