Korea JoongAng Daily

Gov't, PPP to discuss AI, strategies to respond to DeepSeek

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:33
Kwon Young-se, right, interim leader of the conservative People Power Party, speaks during a debate forum on workplace bullying at the National Assembly on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

Kwon Young-se, right, interim leader of the conservative People Power Party, speaks during a debate forum on workplace bullying at the National Assembly on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

 
The government and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) were set to discuss Tuesday ways to improve competitiveness in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.
 
During their consultations, the two sides are expected to review AI trends and strategies related to DeepSeek, China's generative AI service, and discuss ways to strengthen the country's AI capabilities by expanding AI computing infrastructure.
 

Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im, interim PPP leader Kwon Young-se, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and other government and PPP officials will participate in the meeting.
 
The meeting comes as China's low-cost DeepSeek model stunned the global tech industry last month and has also raised concerns over user data collection.
 
On Monday, Korea's data protection regulator said it has temporarily suspended new downloads of DeepSeek over concerns about its data collection practices.
 
Yonhap
