Police raid home, offices of ex-interior minister in martial law probe

Police on Tuesday raided the home and offices of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.Lee has been accused of trying to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of Yoon after the president declared martial law on Dec. 3.Speaking as a witness at Yoon's impeachment trial last week, Lee denied the president gave him such orders or that he tried to execute them.The raid targets his home and two offices — one in Seoul and the other in the central administrative city of Sejong — as well as the offices of National Fire Agency chief Heo Suk-gon and his deputy, Lee Yeong-pal.The former minister has been accused of relaying the instruction to cut off power and water to the fire agency.Yonhap