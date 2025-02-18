 Police raid home, offices of ex-interior minister in martial law probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Police raid home, offices of ex-interior minister in martial law probe

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 13:25
Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min speaks as a witness at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb. 11, during the seventh hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [YONHAP]

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min speaks as a witness at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on Feb. 11, during the seventh hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [YONHAP]

Police on Tuesday raided the home and offices of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.
 
Lee has been accused of trying to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of Yoon after the president declared martial law on Dec. 3.
 

Related Article

Speaking as a witness at Yoon's impeachment trial last week, Lee denied the president gave him such orders or that he tried to execute them.
 
The raid targets his home and two offices — one in Seoul and the other in the central administrative city of Sejong — as well as the offices of National Fire Agency chief Heo Suk-gon and his deputy, Lee Yeong-pal.
 
The former minister has been accused of relaying the instruction to cut off power and water to the fire agency.
 
Yonhap
tags Interior Minister Lee Sang-min Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law Impeachment

More in Politics

Defense Ministry office raided over allegations it helped martial law troops

Police raid home, offices of ex-interior minister in martial law probe

Senior Korean trade official angles for 'mutually beneficial' path during Trump's tariff pressure

Court set to hold 9th hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial

Probe into Yoon's alleged nomination interference to be handed to Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office

Related Stories

Yoon to lead ordinary prison life, but with a few presidential perks

'Listen to us': Scores of protesters urge parliament to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

Music industry sings same song as nation with call for impeachment

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)