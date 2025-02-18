Actor Yoo Ah-in released from detention after suspended sentence for drugs
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Actor Yoo Ah-in was released from detention after receiving a suspended sentence for habitual drug use in an appeals trial Tuesday.
The Seoul High Court handed Yoo, who was convicted of taking propofol and other drugs, a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of 2 million won ($1,380).
Yoo — whose real name is Um Hong-sik — was initially sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 2 million won with an additional forfeiture of 1.5 million won in his first trial last September. He was subsequently detained.
“Considering the motive of the crime, the means and results, the circumstances after the crime, and other sentencing conditions, the sentence handed down in the first trial was heavy and therefore unfair,” the court said.
An acquaintance of Yoo surnamed Choi, who was convicted of taking drugs with Yoo, received two years of probation, as he did in the first trial.
Yoo was charged with habitually taking propofol and other drugs 181 times under the pretext of anesthesia for cosmetic procedures at hospitals in Seoul between September 2020 and March 2022.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
