Celebrating Korea's secret sauce joining Unesco list
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:11
People attempt to make jang, or fermented sauce, in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on Feb. 18 at an event celebrating the culinary tradition's addition to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December. Jang-making is Korea's 23rd entry on the Unesco list. [YONHAP]
People attempt to make jang
, or fermented sauce, in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on Feb. 18 at an event celebrating the culinary tradition's addition to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December. Jang-making is Korea's 23rd entry on the Unesco list.
People attempt to make jang, or fermented sauce, in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on Feb. 18 at an event celebrating the culinary tradition's addition to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December. Jang-making is Korea's 23rd entry on the Unesco list. [YONHAP]
People attempt to make jang, or fermented sauce, in Damyang County, South Jeolla, on Feb. 18 at an event celebrating the culinary tradition's addition to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last December. Jang-making is Korea's 23rd entry on the Unesco list. [YONHAP]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)