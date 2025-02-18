Korea's unforgiving celebrity culture slammed in wake of Kim Sae-ron's death
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:14
- YOON SO-YEON
Korean society's notoriously unforgiving and unforgetting attitudes toward celebrities have once again come into the spotlight after the death of young actor Kim Sae-ron — this time with a stronger emphasis on YouTubers and online harassers who unearth celebrities’ past misdeeds for views.
Ever since the news of Kim’s death was reported on Sunday night, online communities have been filled with comments blaming YouTubers, online users and media outlets for continuously criticizing the late actor after a drunk-driving incident in May 2022.
Kim was indicted for driving under the influence and damaging several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 18 that year. She was handed a 20 million won ($13,857) fine in April 2023 and did not appeal the court’s decision.
In addition to the streak of negative comments and posts she faced during the trial, Kim was forced to step down from all the television and films she had signed on for, including SBS drama series “Trolley” (2022), Netflix original series “Bloodhounds” (2023) and film “Us Every Day” (translated), the latter of which did not get released due to Kim’s drunk-driving incident.
She was listed on public broadcaster KBS’s list of celebrities banned from appearing on the network due to criminal charges. Her ties with agency, Goldmedalist, were also severed when the contract ended in December 2022 and the company did not renew the deal.
Apart from the career setbacks, the incident dealt a major blow to Kim’s finances, especially because she owed Goldmedalist 700 million won in legal settlement costs, as well as a contract cancellation fee she had to pay the agency due to the incident. Celebrities have to pay their agencies or advertisers when a deal is cut off due to their wrongdoing, which, in this case, included the television and film work that Kim could no longer go through with.
The money Kim had made prior to the incident was “all spent by her parents either for their business or on living expenses for the family,” according to her then-attorney Min Ki-ho. She continued to suffer from financial difficulties that kept her from paying her 700-million-won debt, according to the lawyer.
News reports claimed that Goldmedalist had sent official papers demanding that Kim pay up — but public backlash had kept her from getting a job back in the industry. The agency on Tuesday declined to comment when the Korea JoongAng Daily asked whether these papers had been sent.
In November 2022, Kim uploaded a photo of herself working at a cafe, an action that came under fire from online users “for trying to manipulate public opinion” toward her case.
YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, who runs the channel Entertainment President, claimed in a video uploaded on Nov. 3, 2022, that she was even faking the part-time job. He uploaded a video titled, “The real reason why actress went down the wrong path.”
“I asked around about her personality and reputation. Everyone kept their mouth shut. I have no comment to add,” Lee said in the video.
Lee also uploaded other videos “The reason why Kim Sae-ron’s tearful cafe part-time job is being questioned” on Nov. 4, 2022, “The reason why Kim Sae-ron was fined for drunk-driving, her offensive ‘difficult lifestyle’ claim” on April 5, 2023, and “I called Kim Sae-ron after her self-made marriage rumor” on Jan. 8, 2025.
The last video came two days after Kim uploaded pictures of herself with a man that had the caption “Marry” on Jan. 6 to her Instagram account. The photos were deleted soon after. The YouTuber claimed that Kim had “deleted her number” and “failed to show the least bit of responsibility or decency of repentance as a famous celebrity.”
Lee’s videos were taken down after Kim’s death, but were recovered by Kweon Young-chan, a former comedian who began a group named the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization.
According to Kweon, Kim’s father blamed the so-called cyber wrecker YouTubers, especially Lee, as the reason behind his daughter's death.
Cyber wreckers are YouTubers who specialize in posting videos that target specific people, mostly celebrities but sometimes noncelebrities like infamous criminals, to attract viewers and ultimately make money.
“She had been getting help with her depression and trying to get back on her feet when the latest video was uploaded on Jan. 8,” Kweon told the Korea JoongAng Daily, citing his conversation with Kim’s father he had at the funeral.
“I counted six videos that Lee Jin-ho took down about Kim Sae-ron. He had been harassing her since November 2022, and it took down a young, recovering woman. It only took her a month to choose suicide. Cyber wrecker YouTubers reignite the fire to a dying incident, which breaks a person’s urge to fight, but it’s the collective sins of online media and the subscribers to such YouTube content that have resulted in this desperate situation.”
Kweon pointed to the deaths of other stars in the past, namely late “Parasite” (2019) actor Lee Sun-kyun, as having fallen victim to the hostile environment that “hits harder for celebrities."
“It’s not that celebrities should be forgiven for whatever they do,” Kweon said. “I only want to emphasize that we are all human and we are all prone to mistakes. If it’s been a few years and a celebrity is trying to make amends, then they shouldn’t be shot down just for trying. It’s their job and it should be the efforts they've made after their misdeed that should be seen.”
Online community DC Inside’s subcategory for female celebrities issued a statement on Monday, criticizing the overly harsh criticisms that Korean celebrities, especially female celebrities, have to endure after a negative incident.
“She admitted fault and tried to get back up on her feet, but the criticism and the coldness from the public that she had to endure had surpassed the human limits,” read the statement. “We cannot help but question why only celebrities must be subject to harsh standards when politicians who commit severer crimes turn away from their responsibilities and live their lives."
“Ungrounded mockery, criticisms and hateful comments can bring down a whole person’s life. We sincerely ask that this becomes a chance for our society to treat people with a warmer heart,” the statement added.
Goldmedalist, also sent its condolences.
“We send our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news about Kim Sae-ron. May she rest in peace,” it told the media. The actor had been continuing her activities without an agency after her contract ended.
Kim's body was found by a friend on Sunday after the actor failed to appear at a scheduled meeting. The friend called Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m. the same day. Police found no evidence of foul play, and did not find any notes.
Kim's funeral parlor was set up at Asan Medical Center in Songpa District on Monday. Her funeral procession will begin on Wednesday.
Fellow celebrities paid their respects at the funeral, including ″A Man from Nowhere″ (2010) lead actor Won Bin.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
