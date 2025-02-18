One year on, a resolution to doctors' walkout remains painfully elusive
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 17:34
A year has passed since junior doctors resigned or took leaves of absence in protest against the government’s plan to expand medical school enrollment, yet the standoff between the medical community and the government remains unresolved.
The deadlock persists despite a shortage of medical personnel and a decline in new doctors.
On Feb. 19, 2024, all trainee doctors at five major hospitals officially announced their resignation submissions to protest the government's plan to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000.
Official dialogue between the two sides has been at a standstill since a Jan. 18 meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho and Korean Medical Association (KMA) chief Kim Tae-wook.
Following that meeting, Lee said that the government aimed to “reach an agreement within February and ensure students return in March,” suggesting frequent discussions. However, no progress has been made over the past month.
Experts say neither side appears willing to resolve the impasse.
“The government has not been adjusting its policies due to the presidential impeachment situation, while the medical community is deliberately stalling negotiations by making demands the government cannot meet,” said Lee Yoon-seong, an honorary professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine.
A government official said the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which has led the government's medical reform efforts, "may not easily reverse its policies, even with the deputy prime minister stepping in.”
Some members of the medical community have emphasized the need for dialogue, urging both sides to "negotiate on specific issues rather than outright rejecting proposals." They also say medical reform is progressing despite the government’s reluctance to engage due to a leadership vacuum.
However, the KMA leadership remains firm in its opposition. During a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday, KMA President Kim reiterated that the “Yoon Suk Yeol government’s basic medical policy package should be abolished.”
The policy package in question includes increasing medical school enrollment quotas and investing over 10 trillion won (nearly $7 billion) in essential healthcare services to address systemic issues, particularly in regional medical facilities.
According to a source within the medical community, hard-liners — mostly in leadership positions in the KMA — argue there is “no need to rush” and advocate for waiting until May when a presidential election is expected.
Amid this deadlock, the deadline to finalize next year’s medical school enrollment quota is approaching, with a final decision required by late April.
“Given the university admissions timeline, the enrollment quota must be set in February so schools can release early admission details by late May,” a government official said.
“The decision should not be delayed beyond late April,” the official added, warning that “if no adjustment is made, the quota will likely increase by 2,000, as announced last year.”
The government and the medical community agree on adjusting next year’s enrollment quota but have not proposed specific numbers.
When asked during a parliamentary session on Friday what it means to determine the quota from a “zero base,” Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong responded that the government is “not targeting a specific number” but will take into account voices from the medical field and set the number within a range between 3,058 and 5,058.
The total medical school enrollment quota stood at 3,058 before the hike last year, while the government has proposed increasing it to 5,058. Following negotiations, this year’s quota was set at 4,567.
Opinions within the medical community remain divided on the proposed increase. The Korean Academy of Medical Sciences insists the quota should return to its previous level at 3,058, while others advocate for a further reduction or even a temporary halt in medical school admissions next year.
The KMA argues that the government must establish a comprehensive “master plan for medical education” before addressing the enrollment quota.
The association is demanding a plan to accommodate both new students and some 7,500 students currently on leave so they can properly complete their first year of studies upon returning.
As a potential compromise, a parliamentary committee has been proposed to determine the appropriate number of doctors needed.
However, questions remain about whether the committee can be formed within two months, given disputes over voting rights, doctor representation, and whether it can produce a number acceptable to all parties.
“The remaining medical personnel have managed over the past year, but I doubt this situation is sustainable,” said Yoo Moon-won, a professor in the stomach surgery department at Asan Medical Center.
“At the very least, the minister or vice minister should be replaced to allow policy adjustments.”
Prof. Lee added, “Doctors and the government must first engage in discussions without setting preconditions.”
BY SPECIAL REPORTING TEAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
