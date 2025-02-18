P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 14:39
P1Harmony agency FNC Entertainment claimed member Keeho had nothing to do with his mother's fraud case, in its press release on Monday evening as a response to online rumors surrounding the K-pop singer.
Online posts had been circulating earlier this year on various online communities, claiming that Keeho's mother extorted money from her acquaintances and then became uncontactable. The issue gained momentum when Keeho was found to have made comments such as, "I often think about the lives of those without cars when I see them from my car," and, "I wonder what unemployed people's parents do." He also bragged about his "comfortable and affluent" childhood on livestreams.
FNC Entertainment had remained silent on the issue until Monday, when it released its statement.
“Keeho has no connection to this case whatsoever and has had no knowledge of how it progressed,” FNC Entertainment said in its press release. “However, if the investigation reveals that his mother is at fault, she should take legal responsibility.”
One person claimed that he was one of the victims of a case that was filed in March against Keeho's mother with damages amounting to 1.1 billion won ($761,346).
“Regardless of this, Keeho, as a son, feels deep regret for those affected and will do his best to help resolve the matter,” the agency added.
FNC Entertainment requested that people refrain from criticizing the artist, as he is not involved in the matter.
“As the case is still under investigation, we sincerely ask that people refrain from making unfounded personal attacks or spreading baseless speculation about the artist,” the agency said.
Keeho was born in Toronto in 2001. His brother is also a K-pop idol named Yoon Ye-chan of the boy band 82Major. 82Major's agency Great M Entertainment has not released a statement yet.
