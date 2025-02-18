 P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 14:39
P1Harmony member Keeho [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

P1Harmony member Keeho [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
P1Harmony agency FNC Entertainment claimed member Keeho had nothing to do with his mother's fraud case, in its press release on Monday evening as a response to online rumors surrounding the K-pop singer.
 
Online posts had been circulating earlier this year on various online communities, claiming that Keeho's mother extorted money from her acquaintances and then became uncontactable. The issue gained momentum when Keeho was found to have made comments such as, "I often think about the lives of those without cars when I see them from my car," and, "I wonder what unemployed people's parents do." He also bragged about his "comfortable and affluent" childhood on livestreams.
 
FNC Entertainment had remained silent on the issue until Monday, when it released its statement.
 
“Keeho has no connection to this case whatsoever and has had no knowledge of how it progressed,” FNC Entertainment said in its press release. “However, if the investigation reveals that his mother is at fault, she should take legal responsibility.”
 

Related Article

 
One person claimed that he was one of the victims of a case that was filed in March against Keeho's mother with damages amounting to 1.1 billion won ($761,346).
 
“Regardless of this, Keeho, as a son, feels deep regret for those affected and will do his best to help resolve the matter,” the agency added.
 
FNC Entertainment requested that people refrain from criticizing the artist, as he is not involved in the matter.
 
“As the case is still under investigation, we sincerely ask that people refrain from making unfounded personal attacks or spreading baseless speculation about the artist,” the agency said.
 
Keeho was born in Toronto in 2001. His brother is also a K-pop idol named Yoon Ye-chan of the boy band 82Major. 82Major's agency Great M Entertainment has not released a statement yet. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Keeho

More in Social Affairs

Middle school K-pop fan's bullying case in Mexico sparks online movement

Reporter behind 'Chinese spy' articles cited far-right 'Captain America' cosplayer as source, recording suggests

P1Harmony's agency says Keeho has 'no connection' to mother's fraud allegations

Jeju Air CEO undergoes police questioning over deadly airplane crash

Seoul on screen: More overseas productions choose Korea as setting

Related Stories

[FanTalk] After U.S. tour, P1Harmony continues working to make fans smile

A new introduction

After a hectic 2022, P1Harmony plans to take on even more in the new year

[YOUR PLAYLIST] P1Harmony members finally get to hear fans loud and clear — and they're loving it

Politicians call for investigation into MBC weathercaster's death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)