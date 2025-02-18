Climate action demands global fraternity

The existential threat of the climate crisis casts a long shadow over our planet. Its effects are not equally distributed: vulnerable countries, particularly small island developing states (SIDS) like mine, are on the front lines. We must contend with rising sea levels, more frequent and intense extreme weather events and the destruction of our livelihoods. To address these challenges and strengthen the resilience of our people and systems, many leaders, including me, have had to reshape policies and reconceive the relationship between government and the governed.While sea-level rise could directly affect 250 million people by the end of this century, it is already a lived reality for tens of millions in low-lying coastal countries and SIDS. Elsewhere, people are plagued by prolonged droughts and fires. These forces are putting our territories, economies and very existence at risk, and countering them requires not only urgent action, but also a fundamental shift in our global consciousness — a recognition of our shared humanity and intertwined fate. Simply put, this crisis demands global solidarity.As a 2025 honoree of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, I believe that recognizing our responsibility to care for one another is an essential element of the climate response and as important as scientific, technological, financial and diplomatic measures. Just as a family supports its most vulnerable members, so, too, must the global community rally around those countries bearing the brunt of a crisis they did little to create.As it stands, the global financial architecture is ill-equipped to address the climate crisis. It was designed for a different era that did not contemplate the interconnectedness of our economies and ecosystems or the dangers of global warming. The Bretton Woods institutions, for example, were established more than 80 years ago to help European economies recover from World War II.But the unprecedented scale and urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach to unlock the financing that developing countries need for mitigation and adaptation. The system must be reformed to make sustainable development, climate resilience and equitable access to finance its top priorities. This is not charity; it is an investment in our collective future. When some people are left to die, all of humanity — present and future — will eventually suffer.The Bridgetown Initiative, which many vulnerable countries have championed, calls for multilateral development banks to expand their lending capacity and to ensure that their risk-assessment frameworks reflect the realities of climate vulnerability. It also advocates increased concessional finance, recognizing that grants and low-interest loans are essential for countries struggling to cope with the climate emergency. And the initiative proposes innovative mechanisms like debt-for-nature and debt-for-climate swaps, offering a path to debt relief while generating the financial resources vulnerable countries need to take ownership of their climate transitions and build more resilient economies and societies.But finance alone is not enough. A paradigm shift is needed in how we understand development, moving from the narrow pursuit of GDP growth to a more holistic approach that values social justice, environmental sustainability and human well-being. This requires a fundamental rethink of our economic models. Infinite growth on a finite planet is simply not possible. We must embrace a circular economy that improves resource efficiency, minimizes waste and promotes sustainable consumption.Such a shift ultimately hinges on global fraternity. We must recognize that, in an interconnected world, our actions have consequences for others, and that protecting our planet is a shared responsibility. That means equitably distributing the burden of climate change, so that those who have contributed the least to the problem do not suffer its worst effects.Leading a small island country like Barbados has taught me valuable lessons about the power of community and resilience, as well as the importance of long-term vision. We have learned the hard way how to adapt to changing climate conditions and innovate in the face of adversity. And we have come to realize the value of empowering communities to take ownership of adaptation efforts, and of nature-based solutions in building resilience. These lessons, born of necessity, are not unique to Barbados; they can guide all countries, regardless of size or wealth, toward a more sustainable future.I have often said that the world looks to SIDS for leadership on the climate crisis not because we are rich or powerful, but because we have no choice but to lead. The unavoidable truth is that we can no longer stand alone: everyone must join the fight to safeguard the planet for generations to come.More than an environmental issue, the climate crisis is a global challenge that demands a collective response. We cannot afford to be divided by national borders, political ideologies or economic interests. This is a profound test of our shared humanity, and we will need global solidarity — ordinary people taking action every day — to pass it.