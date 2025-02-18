Fake news only deepens political cracks

As the nation grapples with the turbulence of impeachment proceedings, misinformation and fabricated narratives are fueling confusion and discord. The specter of "fake news" — with its remarkable resilience — continues to erode public trust.



Moon Hyung-bae, the acting chief justice of the Constitutional Court, recently found himself the target of an outlandish smear campaign. Claims quickly spread that an online forum associated with his high school had hosted explicit material 15 years ago and that he had commented on such content. Even the ruling People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson echoed these allegations, questioning Moon’s qualifications as a justice. However, it was later revealed that the image used to support these claims had been fabricated. While the PPP issued a belated apology, admitting to “a lack of thorough fact-checking,” the damage had already been done. Demonstrators gathered outside Moon’s residence Monday, chanting “Resign, porn judge!” in protests led by supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Police have reportedly received 211 related complaints. Given the controversy surrounding events that date back to 2009 — long past the statute of limitations — concerns are mounting over what other baseless conspiracies might emerge.



Fake news has already played a role in stoking tensions. Following the violent raid at the Seoul Western District Court, conspiracy theories surfaced, suggesting that the police had deliberately "opened a path" for protesters or that a journalist had instigated the riot. These unsubstantiated claims, initially propagated by far-right YouTubers, quickly gained traction within political circles, further distorting the narrative.



Meanwhile, at a pro-impeachment rally in Gwangju on Feb. 15, a deepfake video featuring President Yoon in underwear and first lady Kim Keon Hee in a swimsuit was repeatedly played by one activist group, drawing outrage. The presidential office denounced the incident as “a grave act of defamation and human rights violation,” calling the deepfake an egregious criminal offense. The Korea Communications Standards Commission and law enforcement authorities have since launched investigations.



The reach of fake news now extends beyond national borders. A right-wing journalist is currently under investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime division for reporting the false claim that, on the day of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, Korean military personnel had apprehended 99 Chinese spies who later confessed to election interference. Despite the National Election Commission, U.S. Forces Korea and law enforcement categorically denying such allegations, this fabricated report — citing unnamed “intelligence sources” — continues to be taken as fact by some segments of the public. The claim even made its way into impeachment hearings, drawing international attention.



Fake news is easy to create but incredibly difficult to dismantle. A prime example is the controversy surrounding the tablet PC used as key evidence in the corruption scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment. Despite judicial rulings confirming the authenticity of the device, some factions remain entrenched in the false belief that it was tampered with.



In the social media era, where fake news can be monetized, its addictive nature is all the more dangerous. This is why political leaders and government authorities must take a firmer stance against misinformation. Those who consume such content must also recognize that blindly accepting falsehoods is not just irresponsible — it is an act of historical negligence.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



