Today's fortune: Feb. 18, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: Southeast1936: A peaceful day unfolds.1948: Life is filled with small joys — embrace them.1960: Simply being alive is a blessing.1972: Live in the present; today is always the best day.1984: Optimism will give you motivation.1996: Find joy in doing what you love.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Appreciate the ordinary — it holds great value.1949: Though it's another routine day, each moment is precious.1961: Stay hydrated and take care of yourself.1973: Deep thinking is required today.1985: Slowing down may be beneficial.1997: Take a break and enjoy a moment of stillness.Wealth: CautiousHealth: UnsteadyLove: EncounteringLucky direction: West1938: Avoid cold foods; keep your body warm.1950: A warm bath can soothe both body and soul.1962: Comforting meals will lift your spirits.1974: Stay still and avoid unnecessary risks.1986: Plans may not go as expected, so adjust accordingly.1998: Control your emotions and avoid acting on impulse.Wealth: ModerateHealth: UnsteadyLove: UncertainLucky direction: West1939: Trust in money, not just in people.1951: Appearances can be deceiving.1963: Being kind does not mean being taken for granted.1975: Be wary of overly friendly gestures today.1987: Remember, nothing in life is truly free.1999: Do not mistake friendliness for romantic interest.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1940: Even without an appetite, nourish yourself well.1952: Worrying solves nothing — let go.1964: Time will naturally resolve any lingering concerns.1976: A day for giving rather than receiving.1988: You may find yourself lending a hand or receiving aid.2000: Be prepared for unexpected expenses.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1941: Youth is a mindset; live with energy.1953: Inspiration may strike. Pursue your desires.1965: Handle your own tasks and avoid delegating today.1977: Work will be plentiful, but so will rewards.1989: Seize the day! Take action on pending tasks.2001: Approach everything with confidence.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1942: Spend money on things that bring happiness.1954: Your financial luck may be strong today.1966: Think carefully about financial decisions.1978: Research before investing or spending.1990: Gains are likely to exceed losses today.2002: Add jewelry or a watch to your outfit for luck.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1943: Pay attention to signals from your body.1955: Avoid situations where small problems could grow larger.1967: Do not place all your eggs in one basket.1979: Say yes more than no today.1991: Embrace learning from others.2003: Your appearance matters — dress well.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1944: Many small efforts will build something great.1956: Expect good fortune to follow your actions.1968: Everything may align perfectly for you today.1980: Cooperation is the key to success.1992: Relationships will strengthen and expand.2004: Working as a team will bring great results.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: EnviousLucky direction: North1945: The beauty of daily routines should not be overlooked.1957: Be neutral in conflicts between others.1969: Keep your efforts and generosity private.1981: Confidence is important, but avoid arrogance.1993: Protect your interests and ensure fair treatment.2005: Avoid feelings of jealousy and focus on your own path.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1946: Choices will lead to similar outcomes today.1958: Life is the same for everyone at its core.1970: Little separates options; make a confident decision.1982: Avoid stagnation and keep moving forward.1994: Elevate yourself by learning something new.2006: Blue-toned clothing will bring good energy.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1935: Having something to do brings purpose.1947: Trust your instincts and follow your heart.1959: Something may make you laugh today.1971: Plans will unfold smoothly.1983: A great opportunity or offer may arise.1995: Engage in a task that brings fulfillment.2007: Eat fresh fruit for an energy boost.