Today's fortune: Feb. 18, 2025
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 (Jan. 21 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: Southeast
1936: A peaceful day unfolds.
1948: Life is filled with small joys — embrace them.
1960: Simply being alive is a blessing.
1972: Live in the present; today is always the best day.
1984: Optimism will give you motivation.
1996: Find joy in doing what you love.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1937: Appreciate the ordinary — it holds great value.
1949: Though it's another routine day, each moment is precious.
1961: Stay hydrated and take care of yourself.
1973: Deep thinking is required today.
1985: Slowing down may be beneficial.
1997: Take a break and enjoy a moment of stillness.
Tiger
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Unsteady
Love: Encountering
Lucky direction: West
1938: Avoid cold foods; keep your body warm.
1950: A warm bath can soothe both body and soul.
1962: Comforting meals will lift your spirits.
1974: Stay still and avoid unnecessary risks.
1986: Plans may not go as expected, so adjust accordingly.
1998: Control your emotions and avoid acting on impulse.
Rabbit
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Unsteady
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: West
1939: Trust in money, not just in people.
1951: Appearances can be deceiving.
1963: Being kind does not mean being taken for granted.
1975: Be wary of overly friendly gestures today.
1987: Remember, nothing in life is truly free.
1999: Do not mistake friendliness for romantic interest.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1940: Even without an appetite, nourish yourself well.
1952: Worrying solves nothing — let go.
1964: Time will naturally resolve any lingering concerns.
1976: A day for giving rather than receiving.
1988: You may find yourself lending a hand or receiving aid.
2000: Be prepared for unexpected expenses.
Snake
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1941: Youth is a mindset; live with energy.
1953: Inspiration may strike. Pursue your desires.
1965: Handle your own tasks and avoid delegating today.
1977: Work will be plentiful, but so will rewards.
1989: Seize the day! Take action on pending tasks.
2001: Approach everything with confidence.
Horse
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1942: Spend money on things that bring happiness.
1954: Your financial luck may be strong today.
1966: Think carefully about financial decisions.
1978: Research before investing or spending.
1990: Gains are likely to exceed losses today.
2002: Add jewelry or a watch to your outfit for luck.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1943: Pay attention to signals from your body.
1955: Avoid situations where small problems could grow larger.
1967: Do not place all your eggs in one basket.
1979: Say yes more than no today.
1991: Embrace learning from others.
2003: Your appearance matters — dress well.
Monkey
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: West
1944: Many small efforts will build something great.
1956: Expect good fortune to follow your actions.
1968: Everything may align perfectly for you today.
1980: Cooperation is the key to success.
1992: Relationships will strengthen and expand.
2004: Working as a team will bring great results.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Average
Love: Envious
Lucky direction: North
1945: The beauty of daily routines should not be overlooked.
1957: Be neutral in conflicts between others.
1969: Keep your efforts and generosity private.
1981: Confidence is important, but avoid arrogance.
1993: Protect your interests and ensure fair treatment.
2005: Avoid feelings of jealousy and focus on your own path.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1946: Choices will lead to similar outcomes today.
1958: Life is the same for everyone at its core.
1970: Little separates options; make a confident decision.
1982: Avoid stagnation and keep moving forward.
1994: Elevate yourself by learning something new.
2006: Blue-toned clothing will bring good energy.
Pig
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1935: Having something to do brings purpose.
1947: Trust your instincts and follow your heart.
1959: Something may make you laugh today.
1971: Plans will unfold smoothly.
1983: A great opportunity or offer may arise.
1995: Engage in a task that brings fulfillment.
2007: Eat fresh fruit for an energy boost.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)