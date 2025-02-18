Korea storm back from behind in 4-1 win over Thailand in AFC U-20 Asian Cup
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 12:49
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Korea came from behind to grab a 4-1 win over Thailand at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Monday, locking in a quarterfinal spot ahead of their last group stage match against Japan.
Korea struggled to convert multiple chances in the first half at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Pitch in China, with some of their shots hitting the crossbar or finding the hands of goalkeeper Anut Samran.
The opening goal came at the other end of the pitch in the 23rd minute, where Yotsakon Burapha capitalized on a counterattack to fire a shot into the net.
But Thailand’s first goal did not translate into more cohesion or aggression from the squad.
The young Taeguk Warriors started to pick up the pace soon after. Forward Yoon Do-yong tucked in the ball from a mix-up in the 32nd minute to level, demonstrating the Daejeon Hana Citizen prospect's potential that even reportedly blipped on the radar of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.
Korea returned to the second half strong, snatching the lead with a header from Kim Tae-won in the 59th minute. Kim headed in another for a brace in the 86th minute, before Park Seung-soo slotted in goal No. 4 to seal three points and a quarterfinal spot.
With the goal, the 17-year-old Park continued to showcase his talent. He signed a semi-professional contract with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings at 16 in 2023 and made his professional debut in June last year, picking up his first assist in the process and going on to end the 2024 season with one goal and three assists.
Monday’s decisive victory gives manager Lee Chang-won the option to rest Park and a few other players ahead of Korea’s final group stage match against age-old rivals Japan on Thursday.
A win will allow Korea to reach the quarterfinals as Group D winners, but a loss will switch the current standings of Korea at No. 1 and No. 2 Japan.
Korea need to at least reach the semifinals, as the top-four finishers of the U-20 Asian Cup qualify for the biennial U-20 World Cup scheduled in September this year.
Korea have won the Asian Cup the most times at 12, but have fallen short of the title since 2012. The country’s run in the 2023 Asian Cup ended in the semifinals.
The young Taeguk Warriors have still seen some success in recent U-20 World Cups, where they finished in the top four back-to-back in 2019 and 2023. The 2021 edition was canceled due to Covid-19.
Korea even reached the final in 2019, although the country failed to lift their first World Cup after losing to Ukraine.
That runner-up finish still remains the best result the country has secured in the tournament. It is also the joint highest finish from an Asian country, along with Japan's runner-up finish in 1999.
Which opponent Korea will have to take on in this year’s Asian Cup to book a ticket to the World Cup is yet to be decided, with all other 15 teams due to play their final group stage matches this week.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)