 [VIDEO] Alphonso Davies is back in team training ahead of Celtic clash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

[VIDEO] Alphonso Davies is back in team training ahead of Celtic clash

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:02
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”


 
Bayern Munich prepare for the second leg against Celtic in the Champions League.
 
Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies trains ahead of a clash against Celtic in the Champions League on Feb. 18. [ONE FOOTBALL]

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies trains ahead of a clash against Celtic in the Champions League on Feb. 18. [ONE FOOTBALL]


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Bayern Munich Alphonso Davies Champions League Training

More in Football

[VIDEO] Alphonso Davies is back in team training ahead of Celtic clash

Korea storm back from behind in 4-1 win over Thailand in AFC U-20 Asian Cup

Paik Seung-ho 'didn't know who Tom Brady was' when he first joined Birmingham

FC Seoul's Lingard laser-focused on club's success this season

Sí you in Seoul? Barcelona set for summer friendlies against K League teams in Korea: Report

Related Stories

Bayern Munich at a loss to explain Champions League struggles

[VIDEO] Bayern Munich's UCL record vs Arsenal

[VIDEO] Luis Enrique's honest assessment on defeat to Bayern Munich: 'They deserved to win'

[VIDEO] Thomas Tuchel: 'It's fun to watch Arsenal's attacking football'

Neuer preserves Bayern’s unbeaten Champions League group stage run in 0-0 draw vs. Copenhagen
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)