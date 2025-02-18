More in Football

[VIDEO] Alphonso Davies is back in team training ahead of Celtic clash

Korea storm back from behind in 4-1 win over Thailand in AFC U-20 Asian Cup

Paik Seung-ho 'didn't know who Tom Brady was' when he first joined Birmingham

FC Seoul's Lingard laser-focused on club's success this season

Sí you in Seoul? Barcelona set for summer friendlies against K League teams in Korea: Report