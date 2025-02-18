 FDA staff reviewing Musk’s Neuralink were included in DOGE employee firings, sources say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

FDA staff reviewing Musk’s Neuralink were included in DOGE employee firings, sources say

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 11:24
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, United States. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, United States. [REUTERS/YONHAP]


U.S. Food and Drug Administration employees reviewing Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink were fired over the weekend as part of a broader purge of the federal work force, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
 
The cuts included about 20 people in the FDA’s office of neurological and physical medicine devices, several of whom worked on Neuralink, according to the two sources, who asked not to be identified because of fear of professional repercussions. That division includes reviewers overseeing clinical-trial applications by Neuralink and other companies making so-called brain-computer interface devices, the sources said.

Related Article

 
Both sources said they did not believe the employees were specifically targeted because of their work on Neuralink's applications.
 
The loss of roughly 20 employees will hamper the agency’s ability to quickly and safely process medical device applications of all sorts, including Neuralink’s, according to the sources and outside experts.
 
“It’s intimidating to the FDA professionals who are overseeing Neuralink’s trial,” said Victor Krauthamer, a former FDA official for three decades, including a stint as acting director of the office that reviews human trial requests for brain implants.
 
“We should be worried about the whole trial, and the protection of the people in the trial."
 
The FDA, White House and Musk did not immediately respond to comment requests. Trump has said that Musk will excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and his efforts to cut costs for the federal government.
 
Similar to other government agencies, the cuts affected scientists reviewing medical device applications who were probationary, one of the sources said. Probationary employees typically have less than one year or in some cases less than two years of service and have fewer legal protections.
 
Neuralink is currently testing its device, which allows paralyzed people to use digital devices solely via thought, in a small number of disabled patients. The company is also working on an implant aimed at restoring vision. Last year, the FDA gave that device a designation aimed at speeding up development and federal review, the company has said.
 
After spending more than $250 million to get President Donald Trump re-elected, Musk has been leading a sweeping effort to cut government spending, including at agencies that regulate his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.
 
The dismissal letters sent to the FDA reviewers cited performance reasons, even though the employees had no issues on their prior performance, and had received top-notch rankings several weeks ago, according to the two sources familiar with the matter. The supervisors of the cut employees weren’t consulted before the mass layoffs and found out from their employees, the sources said.
tags FDA Neuralink Elon Musk

More in World

OPEC+ considers delay to April oil supply increases, Bloomberg News reports

Southwest Airlines is slashing 15% of its corporate work force, its first major layoffs in 53 years

Judge to rule swiftly on effort to block DOGE from assessing data and firing federal employees

FDA staff reviewing Musk’s Neuralink were included in DOGE employee firings, sources say

Trump begins firings of FAA staff just weeks after fatal Washington plane crash

Related Stories

Elon Musk calls Koreans 'Smart people' for owning Tesla stock

Tesla scraps plan for plant in India, raising hopes in Korea

Musk appears at White House defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

Yoon Suk Yeol asks Tesla CEO Elon Musk to invest in Korea

Beware of the mask, Musk
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)