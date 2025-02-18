France's Macron talks to Trump, Zelensky after EU meeting
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 10:57
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he talked with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting European leaders earlier in the day.
"Work will continue based on the European Commission’s proposals, both in supporting Ukraine and in developing and investing in our defense," Macron said in a post on X.
He will continue these discussions in the coming days, the post added.
