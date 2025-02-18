 France's Macron talks to Trump, Zelensky after EU meeting
France's Macron talks to Trump, Zelensky after EU meeting

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 10:57
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures after a meeting with European leaders on Ukraine and European security at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Feb.17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he talked with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting European leaders earlier in the day.
 
"Work will continue based on the European Commission’s proposals, both in supporting Ukraine and in developing and investing in our defense," Macron said in a post on X.
 

He will continue these discussions in the coming days, the post added.

 

