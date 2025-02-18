 OPEC+ considers delay to April oil supply increases, Bloomberg News reports
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 11:55
A woman passes by an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries logo during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A woman passes by an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries logo during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Oil producer group OPEC+ is considering pushing back a series of monthly supply increases due to begin in April despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to lower prices, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing delegates.
 
Global oil markets remain too fragile to revive production now, the report cited one delegate as saying, adding that another said no decision has yet been made and the group is split on how to proceed. 
 

Related Article


 
