More in World

OPEC+ considers delay to April oil supply increases, Bloomberg News reports

Southwest Airlines is slashing 15% of its corporate work force, its first major layoffs in 53 years

Judge to rule swiftly on effort to block DOGE from assessing data and firing federal employees

FDA staff reviewing Musk’s Neuralink were included in DOGE employee firings, sources say

Trump begins firings of FAA staff just weeks after fatal Washington plane crash