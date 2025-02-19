LH to purchase 3,000 unsold apartments
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:43
Pictured is a model of an apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 19.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the same day that the Korea Land and Housing Corp. would purchase 3,000 unsold units for below market price as part of a plan to address a surging number of unsold dwellings in the region and aid the recovery of the construction market.
