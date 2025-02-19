 LH to purchase 3,000 unsold apartments
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:43
 
Pictured is a model of an apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Pictured is a model of an apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the same day that the Korea Land and Housing Corp. would purchase 3,000 unsold units for below market price as part of a plan to address a surging number of unsold dwellings in the region and aid the recovery of the construction market.
tags Korea Land and Housing Corp

