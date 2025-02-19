 Kospi opens higher on tech gains while tariff woes continue
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on tech gains while tariff woes continue

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 09:56
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Wednesday, helped by tech gains amid concerns over additional tariffs set to be announced by the U.S. government early next month.
 
The Kospi rose 21.53 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,648.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. President Donald Trump recently ordered a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports.
 
In addition, he is expected to impose tariffs of around 25 percent on automobile, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports as early as April 2.
 
In Seoul, tech stocks led gains.
 
Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent, and SK hynix jumped 3.6 percent.
 
LG Electronics climbed 2.4 percent, and SK Telecom gained 0.7 percent.
 
Among decliners, Hyundai Motor fell 0.3 percent, and SK Innovation declined 0.08 percent.
 
Hanwha Ocean shed 1.7 percent, and HMM was down 0.4 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,443.40 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.3 won from the previous session.
tags Korea shares stock market Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on tech gains while tariff woes continue

Kospi rises 0.63% on pleasant Q4 earnings surprise

IPOs in Korea rise over 16% in 2024

Hana donates assistive devices to Purme Foundation's children's hospital

Kospi opens higher as tariff woes continue

Related Stories

Kospi sinks 0.77% as DeepSeek's AI surfaces

Kospi ends week down 0.54% with tech shares leading losses

Kospi closes down 0.14%, settling in wake of Fed rate cut hint

Kospi opens marginally higher on tech and auto share gains

Kospi closes down for second straight session on profit taking
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)