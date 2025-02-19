Five carmakers to recall over 76,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Kia, BMW Korea and three other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 76,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.The five companies, including Renault Korea, Tesla Korea and Jaguar Land Rover Korea, are recalling a combined 76,382 units of 37 different models, the Transport Ministry said in a press release.The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty airbag system in Kia's Niro EV, problems in the cooling pump wire connector of BMW's 528i sedan and transformer software problems in Renault Korea's Arkana sport utility vehicle (SUV), according to the ministry.Tesla will recall a faulty electric power assisted steering (EPAS) system in the Model Y SUV, it said.Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.Yonhap