Give it the beans: Cafe & Bakery Fair in full throttle at Setec

Coffee beans are on display at the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention (Setec) in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19.The event, held multiple times throughout the year at different venues across the city, is a trade show for cafes and bakeries where merchants sell appliances like espresso machines and ovens. The fair also offers consulting to match cafes and bakeries with vendors, as well as seminars on industry insights and awards for innovative or trendy products. The current iteration at Setec runs through Feb. 22.