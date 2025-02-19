 Give it the beans: Cafe & Bakery Fair in full throttle at Setec
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Give it the beans: Cafe & Bakery Fair in full throttle at Setec

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:40 Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:53
Coffee beans are on display during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Coffee beans are on display during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Coffee beans are on display at the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention (Setec) in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19.
 
The event, held multiple times throughout the year at different venues across the city, is a trade show for cafes and bakeries where merchants sell appliances like espresso machines and ovens. The fair also offers consulting to match cafes and bakeries with vendors, as well as seminars on industry insights and awards for innovative or trendy products. The current iteration at Setec runs through Feb. 22.
 
A drip coffee stand is demonstrated during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

A drip coffee stand is demonstrated during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

A cookie-decorating frosting printer is exhibited during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

A cookie-decorating frosting printer is exhibited during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Baked goods are put on display during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Baked goods are put on display during the 2025 Seoul Cafe & Bakery Fair at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Cafe Bakery Coffee

More in Industry

Korean experts urge gov't to prioritize AI infrastructure over LLMs

How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs

LG Innotek off the line in automotive AP module market

Ticket tumble: Movie prices see first downturn since Covid-19

U.S. investment unfazed by Trump tariffs at Korea's chip convention

Related Stories

Korea's cafes bring joy to coffee lovers with special menus, concepts

Serious hardware

Cafe Show Seoul

Cafes nationwide top 100,000 to double convenience stores

Korea's coffee war pits shop against shop as prices plunge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)