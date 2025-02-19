 Grain snack growth: Orion to expand production of rice snacks
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:21
Bags of Orion's rice snack Newrungji are displayed at a discount mart in Seoul on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Bags of Orion's rice snack Newrungji are displayed at a discount mart in Seoul on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Confectionery maker Orion said that day that it will expand production of its rice snack products, Newrungji and An, due to their soaring popularity overseas. An has been driving the company's growth in Vietnam since it was first launched in the country in 2019, while Newrungji, which debuted in July last year, sold more than 6 million bags in total so far.
tags Korea Orion Vietnam

