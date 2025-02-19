HD Hyundai awards first scholarships to children of industrial accident victims
The HD Hyundai HeeMang Foundation awarded its first scholarships to three children of industrial accident victims on Wednesday.
The award ceremony was held at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.
The foundation was founded in September 2024 through a personal donation from HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap to support bereaved families of shipyard accident victims. The initiative was introduced by Kwon as part of his vision for the conglomerate to actively fulfill its social responsibilities.
The foundation currently runs multiple donation programs, including scholarships for children of accident victims, financial aid for bereaved families to support their living and medical expenses as well as legal aid services.
The scholarship program is specifically for university students. Applications are open year-round through the foundation's website.
“We will continue to support families who have lost loved ones to industrial accidents, ensuring that financial hardship does not stop them from preparing for the future,” said Lee Ki-kwon, chairman of the HD Hyundai HeeMang Foundation. “We will carefully assess the challenges these families face and establish practical support programs that provide meaningful assistance.”
