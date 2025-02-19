 Hanwha signs MOU with UAE's weapons evaluation authority
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha signs MOU with UAE's weapons evaluation authority

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:36
Representatives of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems and Tawazun Quality and Conformity of the United Arab Emirates pose for a photo after a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Representatives of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems and Tawazun Quality and Conformity of the United Arab Emirates pose for a photo after a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's Hanwha Group said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with the weapons testing and evaluation authority of the United Arab Emirates at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025 currently underway in Abu Dhabi.
 
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) on Tuesday, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems will cooperate with the UAE firm in the testing and qualification assessment of defense systems.
 

Related Article

 
TQC operates under the Tawazun Economic Council, which oversees the UAE's defense equipment procurement, and is equivalent to Korea's Defense Agency for Technology and Quality.
 
The partnership is designed for Hanwha Group to support global standards compliance for the UAE's defense products through advanced testing and evaluation. Hanwha seeks to expand its business opportunities in the Middle East by offering expertise in inspection for the UAE's weapons systems.
 
Additionally, Hanwha Aerospace signed a separate MOU with Milrem Robotics, Europe's largest unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer, at the exhibition. The agreement focuses on joint technology development and global market expansion, the company said.

Yonhap
tags Korea UAE Hanwha

More in Industry

Korean experts urge gov't to prioritize AI infrastructure over LLMs

How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs

LG Innotek off the line in automotive AP module market

Ticket tumble: Movie prices see first downturn since Covid-19

U.S. investment unfazed by Trump tariffs at Korea's chip convention

Related Stories

Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition

23 MOUs and 1 contract signed by Korea companies in UAE

Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador in Seoul in tit-for-tat move

Hanwha Group listed among TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies

Hanwha Solutions eyes global markets with domestically-produced cable compounds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)