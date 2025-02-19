Hanwha signs MOU with UAE's weapons evaluation authority

Korea's Hanwha Group said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with the weapons testing and evaluation authority of the United Arab Emirates at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025 currently underway in Abu Dhabi.Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) on Tuesday, Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems will cooperate with the UAE firm in the testing and qualification assessment of defense systems.TQC operates under the Tawazun Economic Council, which oversees the UAE's defense equipment procurement, and is equivalent to Korea's Defense Agency for Technology and Quality.The partnership is designed for Hanwha Group to support global standards compliance for the UAE's defense products through advanced testing and evaluation. Hanwha seeks to expand its business opportunities in the Middle East by offering expertise in inspection for the UAE's weapons systems.Additionally, Hanwha Aerospace signed a separate MOU with Milrem Robotics, Europe's largest unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer, at the exhibition. The agreement focuses on joint technology development and global market expansion, the company said.Yonhap