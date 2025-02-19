LG Innotek off the line in automotive AP module market
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:41
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
LG Innotek, a Korean electronic component maker best known as a camera module supplier for Apple, has launched its first automotive application processor (AP) module Wednesday, entering the chip segment essential to controlling a vehicle’s electronic systems, such as a digital cockpit or driver assistance system.
The biggest advantage for LG Innotek’s new AP module is its compactness, the firm said.
The chip component measures 6.5 centimeters (2.6 inches) in width and length and contains over 400 components, including an integrated chip set, memory semiconductors and power management integrated circuits.
The small size reduces the surface area of the main board, allowing cars to be designed more flexibly, LG Innotek said. The high level of integration also shortens the signal distance between parts, enhancing control performance.
"With the development of the automotive AP module, we can accelerate the expansion of our semiconductor component business," said Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek.
The demand for AP modules has continuously increased for use in connected cars, such as those that are self-driving, the company said. The automotive AP module industry is expected to grow by 22 percent annually, from 33 million produced this year to 113 million in 2030.
LG Innotek said it will develop the product further, with the goal of improving heat dissipation to allow it to operate at temperatures as high as 95 degrees Celsius (203 degrees Fahrenheit). The company expects to shorten development time by using virtual simulations that predict warpage, or the bending of materials in production.
The firm aims to start mass production in the second half of this year.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)