Ticket tumble: Movie prices see first downturn since Covid-19
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:29
Moviegoers buy tickets using kiosks at CGV's Yongsan District branch in central Seoul on Feb. 19.
The amount of money paid for a movie ticket — calculated by dividing total ticket sales by the number of box office admissions — averaged 9,702 won ($6.74) last year, down 3.8 percent from a year earlier and the first downturn since the Covid-19 outbreak, according to the Korean Film Council. The council attributed the decline to fewer moviegoers opting for premium theaters and an increase in customers using coupons and discounts.
