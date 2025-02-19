Checkm-AI-t: Robot plays chess at Semicon Korea 2025
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:38
A robot plays chess at the booth of a company participating in Semicon Korea 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19.
The convention this year, running through Feb. 22, focuses on AI, advanced packaging and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing technologies. It features seminars and discussions as well as an awards ceremony.
