Generative AI most desired new subscription service among 20s, 30s: Poll

Generative AI has emerged as the most desired product in the new subscription application product category among consumers in their 20s and 30s, a poll showed Wednesday.According to a recent survey conducted on 1,000 adults by market research firm Macromill Embrain, 94.8 percent of respondents said they have experience using subscription services through applications.The survey, commissioned by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industries, showed that among respondents in their 20s, the most desired new subscription service was generative AI, at 20 percent, followed by health and home appliances at 18 percent.Among those in their 30s, the top choice was household chore services, at 20.5 percent, followed by generative AI, at 19.5 percent. When combining responses from those in their 20s and 30s, generative AI was the most desired service.Respondents in their 40s to 60s prioritized health and home appliances, with a combined response rate of 25 percent, the survey showed.Among the most commonly used services, video streaming platforms ranked first, at 60.8 percent, followed by shopping memberships at 52.4 percent and bundled internet and TV products at 45.8 percent.Of the respondents, 39.8 percent said they subscribed to three to four services, followed by one to two services, at 33.9 percent. Monthly expenditures were most commonly below 30,000 won ($20.8), at 30.5 percent, while 14.9 percent said they spend over 150,000 won a month on subscriptions.Yonhap