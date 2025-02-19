 Gangwon sees 20% rise in foreign tourists
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Gangwon sees 20% rise in foreign tourists

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:09
A foreigner holds up a fish he has caught during the 2025 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Festival in Gangwon on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

A foreigner holds up a fish he has caught during the 2025 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Festival in Gangwon on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Gangwon saw a 20 percent on-year increase in overseas tourists in 2024, the provincial government said in a press release Wednesday.  
 
A total of 318,000 foreigners visited the Gangwon last year, according to its data.  
 

Related Article

 
The northern province gained momentum as a tourist destination by hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in January, followed by the “Gangwon Snow Festa,” which coupled winter activities with Korean content like K-pop.  
 
Gangwon also leveraged its reputation as a wellness vacation spot to hold discount events with 13 luxury resorts and collaborated with 35 travel agencies specializing in overseas tourists to curate travel packages around popular Korean culture.  
 
The province drew a total of 150 million visitors last year, including both domestic and international travelers.  
 
The Gangwon provincial government in January announced its goal to attract an annual 200 million visitors by 2026, and designated the years 2025 and 2026 as “Visit Gangwon Year.” Through the campaign, it plans to amp up the curation and marketing of tourist activities and facilities in the province.  
 
“The boost in the province’s overseas visitor numbers is a strong indicator of Gangwon as a charming tourist spot,” Gangwon Vice Gov. Jeong Kwang-yeol said. “As we are in the first year of the ‘Visit Gangwon Year,’ we will take this momentum as an opportunity to refashion Gangwon as an even more popular year-round destination.”    
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Gangwon Province

More in Food & Travel

Gangwon sees 20% rise in foreign tourists

K.Will, Gummy to appear at Korean culture promotional center in the UAE

Lotte World to open new MapleStory-themed area at park

The Shilla Seoul, Four Seasons Seoul get five stars from Forbes Travel Guide

Chocolate on the cheap: Budget-friendly Valentine's options emerge as consumers feel pinch

Related Stories

In Gangwon, landslides are the big worry

From traditional tea to transcendent views, international students take it all in with Wellness Gangwon

Gangwon to offer visa benefits to foreigners who invest in tourist sites

Gangwon pulls out all the stops to make sure bedbugs don't bite at Youth Olympics

Aerial firefighters pay respects to colleague who died performing duty
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)