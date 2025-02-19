K.Will, Gummy to appear at Korean culture promotional center in the UAE
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 13:07
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will launch an overseas promotional center called Korea 360 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.
Located at the Dubai Festival City Mall, Korea 360 will serve as a gateway for Korean content and industries to enter the local market, according to the Culture Ministry in its press release on Wednesday.
"Korea 360 will offer immersive content exhibitions, along with displays and sales of Korean culture-related products, including agricultural and marine products, consumer goods and cosmetics," the Culture Ministry said.
The overseas promotional center, which will open alongside a cultural event on Friday, will undergo a trial operation, including visitor surveys and preference research during the local fasting month of Ramadan. After this period, the center will be in full-scale operation from April 11.
Dubbed the “Korea Season in Korea 360,” the cultural event, which will run from Friday through Saturday, will showcase performances of popular Korean drama theme songs and fusion gugak, or traditional Korean music, in the UAE.
The event will also include fan signing events, Korean cultural experiences and screenings of K-pop and Korean drama promotional videos. Singers K.Will and Gummy, along with the fusion gugak group Queen, will participate in the event.
“This event aims to raise local anticipation for the Korea 360 overseas promotional center and serve as a bridge between audiences interested in Korean culture and the broader Korean Wave in popular culture,” said Kim Hyun-joon, culture policy officer at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
“The Korea 360 center in the UAE will become a hub supporting Korean culture-related businesses in their expansion into the Middle Eastern market.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
