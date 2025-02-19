Changgyeong Palace to open during evenings to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum

Archaeologists dig up new discovery on Silla prince's residence at Gyeongju site

Prehistory on the peninsula: Ancient objects give glimpse into early life in Korea

Related Stories

Munch has moved, and may even come to Seoul

National Museum of Korea opens new branch in Incheon Airport

Hands-on history: Kids get in touch with emotions and artifacts at revamped Children's Museum

America revisited: Indigenous culture showcased in first Korean exhibition

National Museum lends objects to Art Institute of Chicago's exhibit on Korean art