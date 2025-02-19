 Prehistory on the peninsula: Ancient objects give glimpse into early life in Korea
Prehistory on the peninsula: Ancient objects give glimpse into early life in Korea

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:52
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Installation view of the National Museum of Korea's Prehistory and Ancient History Hall, which recently opened after finishing a two-year renovation [SHIN MIN-HEE]

According to Korea's creation story, the nation was founded by a legendary man named Dangun in the year 2333 B.C., who was the son of a bear that became human by eating garlic for 100 days. Despite many being fond of this tale, scientific evidence points to humans roaming the Korean Peninsula long before this — specifically, more than 10,000 years ago in the Paleolithic Period.
 
There’s extensive proof to back up what life was like during prehistoric times. The National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, recently reopened its Prehistory and Ancient History Hall after it underwent renovations over a two-year period.
 

A hand ax from the Paleolithic Period, roughly from more than 10,000 years ago [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

A clay vessel from the Neolithic Period, which was roughly between 8000 B.C. to 1500 B.C. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

The changes that were made in the permanent exhibition hall are sections that explore the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods, the Bronze Age and the subsequent kingdoms of Gojoseon, Buyeo, Samhan and Goguryeo.
 
Kim Jae-hong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea, said that the focus has shifted to “coherent storytelling,” in contrast to the previous focus on archaeology and factual aspects.
 
The museum said that it also implemented more technology, particularly videos and graphics, as well as more specific descriptions for the audience’s better understanding of each artifact and its significance.
 
The exhibition space for the Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668) section has expanded to 1.7 times its previous size, the first time the museum’s permanent exhibition has made a drastic change since 2005.
 
The exhibition begins with displaying the stone tools used during the Paleolithic Period, which were made by chipping away at stone. These hand axes were used to hunt food and developed into more refined, smoother versions in the Neolithic Period. The use of stone tools alone is proof that meat consumption gradually increased for prehistoric people.
 
A mandolin-shaped bronze dagger from the Bronze Age (1500-300 B.C.) [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Korea's oldest surviving Buddha statue made in circa 539 during the Goguryeo Kingdom (37 B.C.-A.D. 668) and discovered in 1963 [SHIN MIN-HEE]

Since the last ice age ended in around 10,000 B.C., temperatures increased and living environments continued to change. The Neolithic Period, which was roughly between 8000 B.C. to 1500 B.C., introduced the advent of pottery, farming and weapons, such as bows and arrows. Copper was the first metal ever to be used by humans in the Bronze Age, circa 1500 B.C., shown in small ornaments and knives.
 
The exhibition arranged these artifacts according to each period, allowing the audience to see the evolution of human craftsmanship.
 
It also delves into the diverse culture among the numerous states that began to emerge after the fall of the first state, Gojoseon, like Buyeo, Okjeo, Dongye and Nangang.
 
A ceiling mural from the Goguryeo Kingdom (37 B.C.-A.D. 668) depicting a gold dragon, a symbol of a king [SHIN MIN-HEE]

The Goguryeo section features a replica of a stone chamber tomb, with wall murals from all directions that are considered vivid historical records. This update, however, includes a ceiling mural, depicting a yellow dragon — a symbolic suggestion that the person buried was a king.
 
The National Museum of Korea is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, with hours extending to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The permanent exhibitions are free.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
