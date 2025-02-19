Is the government filling the revenue gap by squeezing salaried workers? (KOR)

Last year, the amount of tax paid by salaried workers exceeded 61 trillion won ($42.3 billion). According to data released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Monday, income tax revenue last year reached 61 trillion won, an increase of 1.9 trillion won from the previous year, accounting for 18.1 percent of total national tax revenue — a record high. In contrast, corporate tax revenue stood at 62.5 trillion won, down by a staggering 17.9 trillion won from the previous year. After peaking at 103.6 trillion won in 2022, corporate tax revenue has been on a two-year decline, bringing it nearly level with income tax revenue. The shrinking corporate tax revenue has had a significant impact on overall tax collection. Total tax revenue last year was 336.5 trillion won, down by more than 59 trillion won from the record-high in 2022. If not for the increase in income tax revenue, the total tax collection would have fallen even further.



The problem is that this structure is unsustainable for the Korean economy. With corporate tax revenue — the pillar of tax collection — shrinking, there is a limit to how much the government can compensate by increasing the tax burden on salaried workers, whose earnings are more transparent than other income sources. Under the current tax system, complaints from taxpayers persist, as a high tax rate of over 35 percent, excluding local taxes, is applied to those with a taxable income exceeding 88 million won.



In response to these concerns, the government adjusted the taxable income brackets in 2022 for the first time in 15 years, but only for those in the 6–24 percent tax rate range. For income levels above this range, the tax brackets remain effectively unchanged from 18 years ago. This means that even as workers receive promotions or salary increases, their take-home pay does not rise significantly, while the government passively benefits from increased income tax collection. Moreover, since the Park Geun-hye administration revised the tax deduction system by converting certain income deductions into tax credits, benefits such as deductions for credit card usage have been reduced, inevitably leading to an increase in income tax payments.



It is natural for income tax revenue to grow over time. In advanced economies, individual income taxes — including income tax from salaries — typically account for a much larger share than corporate taxes. Furthermore, Korea’s average effective income tax rate remains significantly lower than that of advanced economies, and its ratio of income tax to GDP is still relatively low. The proportion of taxpayers exempt from income tax stands at around 25 percent, which is also higher than in many developed countries.



However, the shrinking of corporate tax revenue itself is a dangerous signal. When corporate vitality declines, wage growth becomes difficult, making it unsustainable to continue extracting more tax revenue from salaried workers. On the surface, it may appear that income tax revenue has surged to levels comparable to corporate tax revenue. However, the underlying issue is that corporate tax revenue has plummeted by nearly 40 percent in just two years due to weakened corporate profitability.



To break this cycle, policies must be implemented to ease regulatory burdens on businesses and enhance their vitality, thereby improving their ability to pay higher wages. This is the most effective way to relieve salaried workers from an excessive tax burden.



근로소득세 비중 역대 최대…‘유리지갑’ 털어 세수 메우나



법인세 2년째 감소해 소득세 61조원과 비슷해져

기업 활력 살리지 못하면 세수 지속 불가능할 듯





지난해 월급쟁이가 낸 세금이 60조원을 돌파했다. 그제 공개된 기획재정부 자료에 따르면 지난해 근로소득세 수입은 61조원으로 전년보다 1조9000억원 증가해 국세 수입의 18.1%를 차지했다. 역대 최대 수준이다. 이에 반해 법인세는 62조5000억원으로 전년보다 17조9000억원이나 감소했다. 법인세는 2022년 103조6000억원을 정점으로 2년째 감소 끝에 지난해 근로소득세와 비슷한 규모가 됐다. 법인세가 쪼그라들면서 총세수 상황도 심각해졌다. 지난해 총세수는 336조5000억원으로, 역대 최고였던 2022년보다 59조원 이상 줄었다. 법인세가 줄어든 영향이 그대로 반영된 것인데, 그나마 근로소득세가 늘지 않았다면 총세수는 더 줄어들었을 것이다.



문제는 이런 구조로는 한국 경제가 지속 가능하기 어렵다는 점이다. 세수의 기둥이던 법인세가 쪼그라든 상황에서 봉급 생활자의 ‘유리 지갑’을 털어 부족한 세수를 메우는 데는 한계가 있다. 가뜩이나 현재 소득세 체계에선 과세표준 8800만원 초과부터는 주민세를 제외하고도 35% 이상의 높은 세율이 적용돼 납세자들의 불만이 끊이지 않는다.



이런 의견을 반영해 2022년에는 15년 만에 과세표준을 조정했지만, 소득세율 6~24% 구간에만 적용됐다. 이 구간을 빼면 과표는 사실상 18년 전 수준 그대로다. 승진이나 연봉 인상으로 명목 임금이 올라도 근로자가 손에 쥐는 돈은 별로 늘지 않고 정부만 가만히 앉아서 근로소득세 증가 효과를 본다. 박근혜 정부 당시 일부 항목의 소득공제를 세액공제로 바꾸는 등 소득세 감면 제도를 정비한 뒤로 신용카드 사용액을 비롯해 소득공제 혜택도 대체로 줄여왔기 때문에 근로소득세가 늘어날 수밖에 없다.



근로소득세가 추세적으로 늘어나는 것은 자연스러운 현상이긴 하다. 일반적으로 선진국에서도 근로소득세를 포함한 개인소득세가 법인세보다 훨씬 많다. 더구나 한국은 근로소득세의 평균 실효세율이 선진국보다 현저히 낮고, 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 규모로도 여전히 낮은 편이다. 25%에 달하는 소득세 면세자 비율도 선진국에 비해 높은 편이다.



그러나 법인세 자체가 쪼그라드는 것은 위험한 신호다. 기업의 활력이 떨어지면 결국 소득의 원천이 되는 임금도 늘어나기 어려워 근로자의 '유리 지갑'을 계속 터는 것도 불가능해진다. 근로자 수 증가와 더불어 외견상 근로소득세가 급격히 늘어나 법인세만큼 많이 걷힌 것처럼 보이지만, 실상은 기업이 돈을 잘 벌지 못해 법인세가 2년 사이 40% 가깝게 줄어들었다는 게 더 큰 문제다. 기업을 옥죄는 규제를 풀고 활력을 높여 근로자에 대한 임금 지급 능력을 높이는 선순환 정책이 필요하다. 그것이 근로자를 세금 독박에서 풀어주는 지름길일 것이다.


