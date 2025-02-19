The psychology of initiation rites and territorialism (KOR)

In March, university campuses come alive with new students. When I was a first year student, there was an initiation event under the guise of a welcome party. While it generally involved introducing oneself to senior students and performing lighthearted talent shows, some groups went as far as excessive drinking and even physical violence.Harsh initiation rites have existed across cultures and eras. In Korea’s past, newcomers at Sungkyunkwan University underwent— a form of hazing that included punishments such as having their faces scribbled on with a brush or being forced to drink dirty water. Western societies also practice hazing, often involving excessive alcohol consumption or making new members wear bizarre outfits and parade through the streets.At its core, initiation rites serve to reinforce the authority of senior members and solidify hierarchical structures. The stricter the control over newcomers, the more senior members experience a sense of self-efficacy. The mindset of “I endured this, so you must too” often plays a role in perpetuating these practices.Despite their problematic nature, some initiation rites are observed to have positive effects. The more grueling the initiation, the stronger the newcomers’ sense of belonging and pride in their group. Psychology explains this through the concept of effort justification, where individuals place greater value on experiences for which they have endured hardship or exerted significant effort. However, when rites become excessively coercive, they tend to backfire, fostering resentment instead of solidarity.If initiation rites extend beyond welcoming new members and turn into prolonged workplace bullying, they become a serious issue. Some analyses suggest that this reflects deeper organizational problems. Workplaces with high psychological safety tend to have weaker territorial cultures, whereas those with poor working conditions, high stress and insecurity exhibit stronger territorial behavior.Recently, I read about the tragic suicide of a television broadcaster, with workplace bullying cited as a primary cause. While I do not know the specifics of what transpired, hierarchical abuse within an organization is more than just an issue of individual personalities or isolated group culture. It is a manifestation of systemic dysfunction within the organization — a serious problem unfairly burdened onto a single individual, culminating in a tragic outcome.3월의 대학 캠퍼스, 내가 신입생이었던 시절에는 신입생 환영회라는 이름의 신고식이 있었다. 선배에게 자기소개하고 장기 자랑을 하는 정도였지만, 어떤 모임에서는 심할 만큼의 술과 폭행이 가미되기도 했었다.가혹한 신고식은 동서고금을 막론하고 존재했다. 과거 성균관에서도 신참들의 면신례가 있었는데, 얼굴에 붓으로 낙서하기, 더러운 물을 마시기 등의 벌칙을 수행했다고 한다. 서양권에서도 신입에게 과도한 술을 먹이거나, 기괴한 옷을 입고 길을 걷게 하는 식의 ‘헤이징(hazing)’이라는 이름의 전통이 있다고 한다.신고식은 기본적으로 선배들의 권위를 높이면서 위계적 구조를 공고히 하려는 목적이 있다. 특히 신입들을 강하게 통제할수록 선배들의 자기 효능감이 강화된다. “나도 당했으니, 너도!” 하는 마음이 개입하기도 한다.적폐 같아 보이는 신고식에도 긍정적인 효과가 관찰되기도 하는데, 신고식이 고될수록 신입 부원이 갖는 소속감과 자부심이 높아진다. 심리학에서는 노력 정당화 개념을 통해 설명하는데, 이는 큰 고생을 했거나 노력을 쏟아부은 일을 더 가치 있게 평가하는 심리적 현상이다. 하지만 지나치게 강압적인 신고식의 경우에는 반발심만 높아졌다고 한다.신고식이 신입을 받아들이는 관문으로만 존재하지 않고, 신입을 지속적으로 괴롭히는 직장 내 괴롭힘으로 연장된다면 심각한 문제가 된다. 이때 조직의 문제가 투영된다는 분석이 있다. 직장 내 심리적 안전감이 높은 조직일수록 텃세 문화가 약하며, 근로 조건이 열악하여 심리적 스트레스와 불안이 높을수록 강한 텃세 문화를 보인다고 한다.최근 한 방송인의 극단적인 선택의 주된 원인이 직장 내 괴롭힘이었다는 기사를 보았다. 그 안에서 일어난 세세한 일들은 알지 못하지만, 결국 조직에서 일어나는 위계적 괴롭힘은 개개인의 성향 문제나 소집단에서의 집단 문화 문제를 넘어, 전체 조직이 가지고 있는 심각한 문제를 한 개인에게 쏟아부은 슬픈 결말이라는 생각이 든다. [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25314928